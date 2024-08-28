Flashing Tape Market to Reach $4.6 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The flashing tape market is driven by the rapid growth in the global construction industry, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Mexico, where increasing investments in infrastructure development have heightened the demand for effective sealing and waterproofing solutions. Additionally, the rising focus on energy-efficient buildings and the growing awareness of the importance of protecting structures from water and air infiltration have further propelled the use of flashing tapes.

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flashing Tape Market by Adhesive Type (Silicone, Acrylic, Butyl Rubber, Rubberized Asphalt, and Others), Substrate Type (Plastic, Metals, Rubber, and Others), and End-use Industry (Automotive, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Packaging, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the flashing tape market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The flashing tape market is growing due to increased investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India, where it is widely used for flooring, wall mounting, and roofing. The automotive and transportation sectors also drive demand, as flashing tape is essential for UV and moisture protection in various components. However, market growth is hindered by a lack of awareness about the benefits of flashing tape, strict regulations on plastic-based products, and price fluctuations. On the positive side, the rising demand for eco-friendly products has boosted the popularity of high-solid flashing tapes, which have low or no VOC emissions, dry quickly, and offer good adhesion. These features make them a preferred choice in many applications, creating new market opportunities.

The butyl rubber segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By adhesive type, the butyl rubber segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market growing with a CAGR of 6.7%. Rubber-based flashing tape is widely used across the globe as it has a simple application process, it self-seals, has high adhesion properties in both cold and hot temperature range, and is waterproof. In addition, there is a growing preference for premium-quality and luxury furniture products among consumers. In this context, rubber-based flashing tape is widely preferred for its ability to make metal surfaces resistant to impact, abrasion, and water. This type of tape provides durability and protection, ensuring that furniture made with metal components maintains its quality and appearance over time.

The others segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

By substrate type, the others segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market growing with a CAGR of 6.5%. The other applications of flashing tape include electrical & electronics, marine, aerospace, and others. Flashing tape is essential for protecting electrical connections and wires from moisture and environmental factors, preventing short circuits, and enhancing system longevity. In electronics, it shields sensitive components from electromagnetic and radio frequency interference, improving device reliability. In the marine industry, flashing tape seals joints, seams, and fittings on boats, preventing water ingress and corrosion, thereby extending the lifespan of vessels. In aerospace, it is used for sealing and insulating components, protecting them from environmental factors and vibrations.

The building and construction segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

By end use industry, the building and construction segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market at a CAGR of 7.2%. Flashing tapes are used over concrete floors in various residential and commercial buildings and construction sites such as hotels, hospitals, homes, flats, warehouses, hospitals, showrooms, garages, and offices, for protecting pipelines and sealing warehouse floors. In addition, it protects concrete surfaces, strengthens materials, and protects metal infrastructures from UV, moisture, air, and decay.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. The use of flashing tape in sectors such as consumer electrical & electronics, automotive, packaging, building & construction, industrial, and others, is the major key market trend in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, countries such as India and Australia are constantly engaged in building highways and high-speed railway tracks, which in turn has led the automotive sector to witness a significant growth.

Players: -

Bostik

DuPont

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co.

Isoltema Group

Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Omega Rubber Industries

Saint-Gobain

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global flashing tape market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

