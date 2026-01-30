FlashLabs Launches SuperAgent -- A 24/7 AI Revenue Worker That Runs Revenue Operations End-to-End
News provided byFlashLabs
Jan 30, 2026, 08:42 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashLabs today announced the launch of FlashLabs SuperAgent, a hosted, enterprise-secure 24/7 AI Revenue Worker designed to execute revenue operations continuously across sales, marketing, and business operations.
SuperAgent moves beyond conversational AI. It executes real work—autonomously, securely, and at scale.
AI That Actually Executes
FlashLabs SuperAgent is built to operate revenue workflows end-to-end:
- Automates email, calendar, CRM, invoicing, and revenue operations
- Executes browser-level actions across the web
- Identifies and qualifies customers by scanning multiple data signals
- Generates decks, proposals, images, videos, research, and GTM plans
- Manages pipeline, forecasting, deal QA, and follow-ups
- Integrates with thousands of business systems
(CRMs, email platforms, social networks, ERP, finance tools, and more)
- Monitors systems, data, and performance continuously, even offline
With persistent memory, deep business context, and multi-agent, multi-step workflows, SuperAgent is designed for teams and measurable outcomes—not experimentation.
Messaging as the Control Plane
SuperAgent is operated through familiar communication channels:
- Telegram
- iMessage
- SMS
- (Additional messengers coming soon)
A single message can trigger complex workflows across multiple systems—turning messaging into the command layer for revenue execution.
Enterprise-Secure by Design
FlashLabs SuperAgent is fully hosted and production-ready:
- No hardware setup
- No infrastructure management
- No exposed credentials
- No complex authentication flows
Organizations can deploy SuperAgent immediately without operational overhead or security risk.
AI as a Revenue Workforce
Early adopters report SuperAgent autonomously progressing deals, updating pipelines, and delivering revenue insights—around the clock.
FlashLabs SuperAgent represents a shift from AI as a tool to AI as a revenue worker.
Availability
FlashLabs SuperAgent is available today.
- Sign up free: https://future.flashintel.ai
- Watch the demo: https://youtu.be/iC36avb-IBk
Available on:
- Telegram: @flashsuperagentbot
- iMessage / SMS: +1 (855) 734-5804
- Additional messaging platforms launching soon
Media Contact:
Koki Kobayashi
6506097501
[email protected]
SOURCE FlashLabs
Share this article