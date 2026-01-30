FlashLabs Launches SuperAgent -- A 24/7 AI Revenue Worker That Runs Revenue Operations End-to-End

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashLabs today announced the launch of FlashLabs SuperAgent, a hosted, enterprise-secure 24/7 AI Revenue Worker designed to execute revenue operations continuously across sales, marketing, and business operations.

SuperAgent moves beyond conversational AI. It executes real work—autonomously, securely, and at scale.

AI That Actually Executes

FlashLabs SuperAgent is built to operate revenue workflows end-to-end:

  • Automates email, calendar, CRM, invoicing, and revenue operations
  • Executes browser-level actions across the web
  • Identifies and qualifies customers by scanning multiple data signals
  • Generates decks, proposals, images, videos, research, and GTM plans
  • Manages pipeline, forecasting, deal QA, and follow-ups
  • Integrates with thousands of business systems
    (CRMs, email platforms, social networks, ERP, finance tools, and more)
  • Monitors systems, data, and performance continuously, even offline

With persistent memory, deep business context, and multi-agent, multi-step workflows, SuperAgent is designed for teams and measurable outcomes—not experimentation.

Messaging as the Control Plane

SuperAgent is operated through familiar communication channels:

  • Telegram
  • iMessage
  • SMS
  • (Additional messengers coming soon)

A single message can trigger complex workflows across multiple systems—turning messaging into the command layer for revenue execution.

Enterprise-Secure by Design

FlashLabs SuperAgent is fully hosted and production-ready:

  • No hardware setup
  • No infrastructure management
  • No exposed credentials
  • No complex authentication flows

Organizations can deploy SuperAgent immediately without operational overhead or security risk.

AI as a Revenue Workforce

Early adopters report SuperAgent autonomously progressing deals, updating pipelines, and delivering revenue insights—around the clock.

FlashLabs SuperAgent represents a shift from AI as a tool to AI as a revenue worker.

Availability

FlashLabs SuperAgent is available today.

Available on:

  • Telegram: @flashsuperagentbot
  • iMessage / SMS: +1 (855) 734-5804
  • Additional messaging platforms launching soon

Media Contact:
Koki Kobayashi
6506097501
[email protected]

SOURCE FlashLabs

