Flashnet launches 480V NEMA controller to accelerate smart street lighting deployments in the U.S.

News provided by

Flashnet SA

Sep 17, 2025, 09:00 ET

BRASOV, Romania, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The new inteliLIGHT® NEMA 480V controller brings individual lamp control to existing 480V grids, cutting installation time and avoiding costly infrastructure changes.

Continue Reading
Flashnet launches new 480V NEMA controllers for the U.S smart street lighting market
Flashnet launches new 480V NEMA controllers for the U.S smart street lighting market

Flashnet introduces the inteliLIGHT® NEMA 480V controller, expanding its smart street lighting portfolio for the U.S. market. The plug-and-play device enables city-wide, real-time information, lamp-level control and asset management on existing 480V infrastructure, allowing municipalities and utilities to modernize lighting without grid overhauls and supporting initiatives such as Vision Zero, carbon reduction and maintenance efficiency.

"We work relentlessly to deliver innovations that meet the U.S. utility safety and certification standards - so cities can deploy faster, at scale, with confidence," said Alexandru Buzatu, Chief Commercial Officer, Flashnet. "This launch gives our partners access to a 480V-ready controller that's interoperable, secure and built for long-term reliability."

Key features of the new inteliLIGHT® NEMA 480V controller

  • 480V compatibility - engineered for safe, reliable operation on U.S. grids.
  • Interoperability by design – together with our TALQ certified IoT platform we facilitate interoperability and avoid vendor lock-in.
  • Utility-grade build - designed for durability and U.S. certifications.
  • Multi-network options - NB-IoT and LTE-M for flexible, future-proof connectivity.
  • Over-the-air (OTA) updates – wireless software upgrades for secure, long-term maintainability.
  • Compact, plug-and-play - small footprint fits architectural fixtures; self-commissioning speeds installation.

Proven in the U.S.

Flashnet's first large-scale U.S. project, individual control of 75,000 streetlights in Washington, D.C., has been live for more than a year. Since then, Flashnet has deployed over 350,000 controllers across the country, as the company accelerates rollouts with local integrators and utilities.

Availability and next steps
The product is now available for order and delivery in the U.S. For product details and the datasheet, please visit flashnet-us.com.

Media contact

Ovidiu Vrabie, Marketing Specialist
FLASHNET SA, part of Lucy Group
Email: [email protected] 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775197/Flashnet_new_480V_NEMA.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649549/5515119/FLASHNET_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Flashnet SA

