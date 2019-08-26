FlashParking Welcomes Parking Industry Veteran and Sales Visionary, Alan Poulton as its New Executive Vice President of Sales

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashParking, a mobility technology and parking solutions provider, announces the appointment of industry leader, Alan Poulton, as their new Executive Vice President of Sales. Poulton will lead FlashParking's sales organization as the company continues to grow revenues in excess of 100% annually. Poulton will continue to rapidly expand the sales team and expand channels for FlashParking's unique cloud-based mobility infrastructure platform.

FlashParking hires Alan Poulton, as its new Executive Vice President of Sales

"The parking and transportation industries are undergoing a multitude of changes: from the vehicles and modes of transport we use to the evolution of the parking garage to meet those needs," says Alan Poulton, EVP of Sales. "FlashParking is uniquely positioned to help asset owners, operators, and mobility service providers take advantage of this rapidly changing environment. Our mobility infrastructure platform connects owners and operators to an ecosystem of value-driven services that drive new revenue sources and customer loyalty. There is a lot of hype around 'mobility' -- but Flash is delivering what others are promising."

Poulton joins FlashParking from Amano McGann, where he served 12 years in multiple executive roles, including eight years as Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations. Additionally, Poulton served as President of the Amano Time and Security Division as well as Vice President of Sales. During his time at Amano, Poulton oversaw all sales and operations including full profit and loss responsibilities for the Americas.

"With over 20 years of industry sales experience and more than a decade of expertise in the mobility space, Poulton is a proven technology sales leader and valuable addition to our leadership roster," said Juan Rodriguez, CEO of FlashParking. "Poulton's view for the future of mobility aligns with ours. Coupled with his deep understanding of our targets and technology, I know he will have an immediate impact on FlashParking's business."

FlashParking has had incredible success in leading the industry towards a technology-focused future, growing over 100% year over year. With a proven track record of growing and leading high-performance sales teams, Poulton will build upon the momentum of regional sales and channel teams by continuing to develop, deepen, and maintain key customer relationships as well as build-out strategic partnerships for the future.

"For years, asset owners and parking operators have desired a single, unified platform through which they can consolidate and analyze their disparate management information. Unfortunately, they have had to work with very fragmented, cumbersome systems," said Poulton. "FlashParking's extensible architecture and cloud-based platform truly revolutionize the industry by providing customers and mobility partners comprehensive real-time, ecosystem data and sophisticated management tools."

Alan holds a B.A. in Electrical Engineering Degree from Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

About FlashParking

FlashParking is a leader in parking and mobility solutions that address some of the most complex transportation problems facing urban societies. FlashParking's rapid growth is driven by a future-ready philosophy that manifests itself in a smart ecosystem of solutions, products, and integrations that work together to improve mobility. With over 1,000 deployments on its cloud-based network, FlashParking's robust real-time data services provide efficient, secure transactions and business intelligence for organizations of all sizes and industry spectrums. For more information, please visit www.flashparking.com.

Media Contact:

Alessandra Gonzales, Carve Communications for FlashParking

Email: 220522@email4pr.com

Phone: 786-337-3026

SOURCE FlashParking