FlashParking Welcomes Tesla's Former Top Executive, Neil Golson, as its New Executive Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlashParking, an innovative parking technology company, today announced the appointment of industry expert Neil Golson as their new Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships. In his new position at FlashParking, Golson will lead the company's growth in the parking and mobility markets by crystalizing FlashParking's vision for the role of parking within the smart city to life and by spearheading new partnerships.

While he brings a fresh perspective to the FlashParking organization, Golson also brings a deep understanding of the changing consumer expectations in transportation and logistics. Before FlashParking, he served as Tesla's Head of Marketing & Sales Operations and was responsible for demand generation for residential energy generation, storage, and vehicle charging across all channels.

"There is an escalating need for infrastructure that meets modern mobility needs," said Juan Rodriguez, CEO of FlashParking, "and using our mobility grid operating system to turn existing parking assets into hubs that support the broader ecosystem is the most realistic and qualified solution. At Tesla, Neil was instrumental in shifting the auto industry's narrative around infrastructure and bringing to fruition a new vision for the future – and that's why we've brought him in to spark that same paradigm shift in the parking and mobility industries."

Golson's powerful ability to cultivate shared narratives and establish collaborative relationships with industry experts is helping him to grow FlashParking's network of mobility service partners. With a more robust set of ecosystem partners, FlashParking will bring the mobility hub concept to scale and help the parking industry and local governments work together to meet some of the most pressing concerns for urban areas today.

"Disruptive companies solve big, pervasive problems, and in the parking industry today, those problems all revolve around modernizing for today while anticipating a vastly different future in which electric and autonomous vehicles become fixtures of the landscape," said Neil Golson, EVP of Marketing & Strategic Partnerships. "Tesla is known for prioritizing innovation above all, a practice that FlashParking shares. I admire FlashParking's ability to apply simple solutions to complex business problems, and I am eager to help accelerate this smart city transition by bringing the mobility hub vision to life."

Before joining Tesla, Golson was the Senior Director of Business Development for SolarCity and spent seven years working for The Coca-Cola Company leading the Coca-Cola brand in North America. His last role with Coca-Cola was managing the McDonald's Division for the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, where he was responsible for developing a regional supply chain to accelerate foodservice innovation in emerging categories such as coffee and smoothies.

"My goal at FlashParking is to leverage strategic partnerships and deliver solutions to start addressing the global mobility challenge quickly," said Golson. "During my time in Asia, I witnessed firsthand how transformative even small-scale mobility initiatives can be. With our mobility grid technology, business intelligence, and ecosystem of partners, there is no doubt in my mind that FlashParking is going to make waves not just in parking but in so many adjacent industries and, most importantly, in our communities."

