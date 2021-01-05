Flashpoint Announces New XPLOR 100 Pro TTL R2 Battery-Powered Monolight

"We're proud to add our most compact, lightweight and affordable monolight to the Flashpoint family," said Solomon Leifer, Brand Manager at Flashpoint. "Weighing in at only a pound and about the size of a soda can, the XPLOR 100 Pro is the perfect travel companion for any photo shoot, no matter the location. Featuring seamless R2 connectivity, a magnetized front flash face for light modifiers, and rechargeable lithium battery packs, the XPLOR 100 Pro is the perfect way to join the R2 family on a budget."