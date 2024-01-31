Flashpoint Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Product Leadership Award for Unrivaled Threat Data and Intelligence

Flashpoint delivers high-performance threat data and intelligence solutions that enable businesses and governments to better detect, prioritize, and remediate emerging cyber and physical risks.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the global cyber threat intelligence (CTI) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Flashpoint with the 2024 Global Product Leadership Award. Flashpoint is a pioneering leader of high-fidelity threat intelligence and data-driven insights, enabling global organizations to address current security challenges with a strong focus on CTI, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, fraud, and brand protection.

Flashpoint's sophisticated CTI solutions and unique approach combine the power of technology with human expertise. This ensures its cybersecurity services can be tailored to a wide range of clients, across the financial services, government, retail, healthcare and technology sectors. What truly sets Flashpoint apart is its commitment to addressing customer-specific pain points through its innovative flagship Ignite platform. Flashpoint Ignite equips security teams with the power of Flashpoint's data, human expertise, and automated analysis. With Ignite, teams can easily identify and remediate risk and take rapid, decisive action across threat, vulnerability, physical security and national security intelligence.

The fusion of automated data collection and AI with direct human collaboration ensures that the company's solutions are efficient and highly customized, addressing each client's unique needs. Furthermore, Flashpoint's expertise extends beyond cyber threats to encompass physical security and vulnerability management, all integrated into a single and user-friendly platform. As a result, the company is well-placed to take advantage of new growth opportunities in the global CTI industry and meet the ever-evolving market demands with its highly customized and out-of-the-box solutions.

"Flashpoint, a transformative leader and catalyst, shapes its corporate culture by harnessing purpose and mission to protect what matters most to fuel innovation. The company's extensive knowledge is reflected in its offerings; its solutions are definitively superior to those of its competitors," said Eshan Hira, Consultant - Security Advisory Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Flashpoint's success also lies in its unparalleled expertise in the scale and relevancy of its data collections. For example, by tracking illicit forums, marketplaces, open source intelligence (OSINT), and the communities where threat actors lurk, the company delivers early warnings and in-depth insights into emerging threats. This proactive approach provides actionable threat intelligence for worldwide organizations, shaping long-term cybersecurity strategies and risk mitigation plans.

Moreover, Flashpoint employs a team of specialists with deep knowledge of specific regions and industries, offering intelligence tailored to the unique geopolitical and sector-specific risks faced by clients. This strategic blend empowers organizations to fortify their security posture with tactical and strategic insights.

"At Flashpoint, our commitment to innovation drives us to provide unparalleled threat data and intelligence that helps protect assets and save lives. We have a proven track record of addressing the quickly evolving challenges of a diverse clientele by not only reacting to current threats but also anticipating future risks, staying one step ahead of threat actors. We are thankful for this award from Frost & Sullivan which is an acknowledgement of Flashpoint's market leading technology and unparalleled analyst expertise in transforming uncertainty into actionable intelligence for our clients," said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint.

Flashpoint, a catalyst, and transformative leader, shapes its corporate culture by harnessing purpose to fuel innovation. Renowned for its deep knowledge in cyber threat intelligence, the company's offerings stand out, according to Frost & Sullivan analysts, surpassing other competitors in the industry. Flashpoint's portfolio is carefully crafted to cater to customers' requirements effectively.

About Frost & Sullivan Global Product Leadership Awards

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Ashley Weinkauf

P: 210-844-2505

E: [email protected]

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the pioneering leader in threat data and intelligence. We empower commercial enterprises and government agencies to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

Kari Walker, [email protected]

Veronica Drake, [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan