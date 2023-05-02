FLASK Successfully Participates in Consensus 2023: The World's Largest Blockchain Event

- The company successfully operated booth at the event, introducing the participation-driven Game-Fi platform NAODA to global users offline

- Special POPs 'Attend NAO!' issued to booth visiting NAODA users during event

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Web 3.0 and gaming platform creator FLASK announced that the company successfully participated in Consensus 2023, the world's largest blockchain conference held in Austin, Texas from April 26-28.

FLASK operated a booth at the conference and showcased NAODA (http://naoda.xyz/), the company's participation-driven Game-Fi platform, on a global stage.

Consensus was started in 2015 and is considered the most influential crypto event, gathering different elements of the crypto community including DeFi, blockchain, Web3 and the metaverse. The event brings together developers, investors, founders, brands and policymakers to discuss trends and innovations occurring in the crypto space. This year's event featured talks on a variety of topics, including Web 3.0, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and next-generation software as a service (Saas), and attracted attendees from 112 countries around the world.

"We are delighted to take part in Consensus 2023, the world's most influential blockchain event, and introduce NAODA to global users offline," said Byoung-jae Lee, CEO of FLASK. "We will focus on fostering an ecosystem with differentiated community-driven platform experiences, and also redefining the online gaming experience through high-quality games that will be released in the second half of the year."

As a sponsor of the event, FLASK met with global users and industry stakeholders to introduce the beta version of the NAODA platform and share its achievements thus far. In addition to the development of its NAODA ecosystem, the company also made efforts in expanding its global business at the event, sharing its vision and long-term strategy, which bridges the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 through the popularization of blockchain games.

FLASK also provided unique digital gifts to attendees who visited the booth. The company issued special editions of NAODA's Soulbound Token (SBT), including "Attend NAO!". These Proof of Participation (POP) badges within NAODA serve as credentials for participating in community and gaming activities.

FLASK shared that more than 61,000 POPs were issued within a month after the release of the beta version of NAODA. In addition, with users actively participating, POPs ranked third in terms of transaction volume among others on Polygonscan ERC-1155, a platform that allows users to check the transaction volume of the Polygon blockchain in real time.

About FLASK

FLASK, a KOSDAQ-listed company, is a technology innovator that was relaunched in 2022 with ambitions to lead the expansion of blockchain and Web 3.0 technologies. The development of its blockchain-based game platform and game titles is driven by top talent who have experience working at leading companies such as Kakao Games, NCSoft and Neowiz. FLASK CEO Byoung-jae Lee was formerly General Manager at EA Studios' Spearhead and at EA Seoul Studio for EA Korea, leading several projects for FIFA Online. Additional team members helping drive the business include global talent from companies like the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). FLASK plans to provide expanded GameFi services through its blockchain game platform NAODA and its high-end games, which are scheduled for release in the first half of this year. Learn more at: https://flask.global/

