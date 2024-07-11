Flat - Tech Firm Revolutionizing Home Management, Announces Breakthrough Innovations in AI and Machine Learning for Home Data Analytics

Flat enhances data capabilities with First-of-Its-Kind InspectIQ and New Partnerships, On Track to Hit 100,000 Users

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat, the leading comprehensive home management platform, is excited to announce several significant advancements and strategic partnerships that are propelling the company forward. These milestones include the introduction of InspectIQ, a revolutionary AI-powered machine learning tool, and a strategic partnership with Source7. Additionally, Flat is on track to hit 100,000 users, underscoring its value and impact on modern homeownership.

InspectIQ: A Breakthrough in Home Data Management

Flat proudly introduces InspectIQ, an innovative tool that utilizes advanced AI and machine learning to transform unstructured home inspection data into actionable information. As the first of its kind, this breakthrough addresses a critical need in the industry, making it easier to extract valuable data and details from inspection report PDFs. Long in development, InspectIQ is a standalone software solution but seamlessly connects with and fuels the Flat App, enhancing its overall capabilities.

Kamil Gondek, Co-Founder of Flat, explained the significance of this innovation: "InspectIQ is a game-changer for both homeowners and our insurance partners. Our team has been hard at work on this for a considerable amount of time, so it's incredibly rewarding to see it finally come to fruition. It turns a mountain of unreadable reports into clear, actionable insights. We're excited to see the transformative impact it will have on the industry."

InspectIQ not only benefits individual homeowners but also provides immense value to Flat's B2B partners. Many of these partners have acquired home inspection companies expecting to gain access to extensive home data analytics, only to find themselves with millions of PDF reports filled with unstructured data. With InspectIQ, these reports can now be processed into structured data, enhancing risk assessment and strategic planning capabilities.

Source7 Partnership: Enhancing Appliance Insights

In addition to the launch of InspectIQ, Flat has partnered with Source7 to provide users with detailed insights into their home appliances. This partnership enhances Flat's comprehensive home management platform by offering valuable information about real-time appliance health, energy use, expected lifespan, potential recalls, and more.

Brent Hasse, CEO of Flat, emphasized the value of this partnership: "Our partnership with Source7 adds a new dimension to Flat's capabilities. Homeowners can now make informed decisions about their appliances, ensuring safety and efficiency. It is our goal to keep adding features like this to make homeownership easy."

Tucker McDermott, CEO of Source7, echoed this sentiment: "By integrating with Flat, we are able to give customers unparalleled insights into their home appliances and mechanicals, enhancing their overall home management experience. This mutually beneficial partnership allows us to help homeowners manage their properties more effectively and proactively."

Growing User Base and Future Outlook

Flat is proud to announce that it is on track to hit 100,000 users, a testament to the platform's rapid growth and impact on modern homeownership in a short amount of time. This milestone reflects the trust and satisfaction of homeowners who rely on Flat for their home management needs. With more partnerships and new features on the horizon, Flat is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming year.

As Flat continues to evolve, it remains committed to simplifying and enhancing the homeownership experience. For more information about Flat and its latest advancements, visit www.flathomecare.com

About Flat

Flat is a comprehensive home management platform designed to simplify and enhance the homeownership experience. By integrating various aspects of home management into a single, intuitive interface, Flat enables homeowners to track, manage, and maintain their properties efficiently.

