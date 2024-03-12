Flat Glass Market size is set to grow by 34.3 mn t from 2023-2027. Demand from the solar energy sector boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flat glass market size is estimated to grow by 34.3 mn t from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period. The Flat Glass Market witnesses remarkable growth driven by the surge in solar capacity and the ascent of renewable energy sources. Solar farms, including floating installations, increasingly rely on flat glass for solar panels. Furthermore, the expanding electric vehicle (EV) sector, exemplified by endeavors such as General Motors' establishment of EV production facilities, amplifies the demand for flat glass in automotive applications. The building & construction sector remains a pivotal consumer, employing flat glass in diverse applications such as façades, doors, partitions, floorings, and windows, underscoring its enduring significance in various industries.

Flat Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 34.3 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67%

The Flat Glass Market is experiencing significant growth in the automotive sector, particularly for front and rear glass applications and convertible sunroofs. Flat glass is replacing metal components, contributing to lighter, fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly vehicles. Solar capacity expansions in the form of floating solar farms and solar panels are driving demand for flat glass in the building & construction industry. In the automotive industry, General Motors is leading the way with EV production facilities utilizing flat glass in façades, doors, partitions, and floorings. Additionally, flat glass is essential for windows in both industries.

Flat Glass Market is fragmented ; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Flat Glass Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. .

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

The market is segmented by application (new construction, refurbishment, and demolition) and product (supported, mobile, and suspended), end-user (non-residential, and residential).

Construction

The Flat Glass Market involves manufacturing and using clear, undistorted glass, mainly for windows. Growth is driven by solar capacity expansions for floating solar farms and panels. In the automotive sector, electric vehicle (EV) production, led by companies like General Motors, boosts demand for flat glass in EV exteriors and interiors. To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

