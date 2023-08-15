Flat Glass Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% from 2022 to 2027; Increasing demand for flat glass from the automotive industry boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flat glass market size is estimated to grow by USD 34.3 million t from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38 %, according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Flat Glass Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flat Glass Market 2023-2027

Companies : 15+, Including, AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG , Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., TAIWAN Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. among others.

Companies: 15+, Including, AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., TAIWAN Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. among others.
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies.

Segments: End-user (Construction, Automotive, Solar glass, and Others), Type (Float glass, Sheet glass, and Rolled glass), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Flat Glass Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., TAIWAN Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. among others.

Flat Glass Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The rising demand for flat glass from the automotive industry drives the market growth during the forecast period. One of the main adopters of flat glass is the automotive industry. The main applications of flat glass in the automotive industry include front and rear glass as well as convertible sunroof applications. Additioanlly, these materials are extensively used to in automotive exterior and interior components to make vehicles lighter in weight. There is increasing adoption of flat glass in countries where there are stringent regulations on vehicle emissions to reduce air pollution. In these countries, flat glass is used to manufacture lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The rise in EOL glass material recycling is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. There is an increasing focus by glass manufacturing industries on recycling broken and waste glass to use as raw material. Waste and broken glass used in processing is referred to as cullet and almost 20%-25% of the cullet is used as raw material for new glass manufacturing process. The main advantage of using cullet is that it helps to minimize CO2 emission as well as the cost of manufacturing and saves energy as well. Additionally, there is an increase in the quantity of raw materials used in manufacturing glass production to minimize CO2 emissions. For instance, in Europe, the public is being encouraged to collect broken and waste glass and offer them for recycling. Furthermore, it has significantly contributed to reducing the glass waste landfills in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The availability of low-cost and efficient substitutes for flat glass is a significant challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. The high associated with flat glass, when compared to normal flat glass and plastic materials, and the need for long duration and skilled crew and equipment for installation is a major threat to the market. Some of the main alternatives to flat glass include tinted glass and plastic materials which are available at low cost as they are easy to manufacture. Thus, it is expected to have an increase in adoption among glass manufacturers which can negatively impact the market growth. Additionally, flat glass requires regular maintenance. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The flat glass market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Flat Glass Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flat glass market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the flat glass market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flat glass market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America.

, , Middle East and , and South America. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flat glass market companies.

Flat Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34.3 million t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., TAIWAN Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

