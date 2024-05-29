Flat Medical awarded breakthrough technology agreement with Premier, Inc.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Medical, a pioneering medtech company, today announced it has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Technology Breakthrough Designation for Regional Anesthesia Trays with Premier, Inc. Effective May 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the EpiFaith® Syringe for epidural placements.

Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.

The EpiFaith® Syringe is a ground-breaking medical device designed to enhance patient safety and improve outcomes during epidural procedures. It features a proprietary visualization technology that transforms the tactile loss-of-resistance (LOR) technique into a visual signal, enabling anesthesia and interventional pain providers to identify the epidural space more accurately and objectively. This approach helps reduce the risk of potential complications associated with epidural placements, such as post-dural puncture headaches, central nervous system injuries, or paralysis.

"We are honored by Premier's confidence in our EpiFaith® product line and eager to collaborate with clinicians across their member facilities," stated Danielle Faulk, Director of Sales at Flat Medical. "Epidural procedures are commonplace in labor analgesia, surgical anesthesia, and chronic pain management, yet they carry inherent risks. The EpiFaith® Syringe is engineered to enhance safety and simplify epidural access for anesthesia and interventional pain specialists, mitigating the potential for adverse complications. We are delighted that Premier has chosen to make our innovative epidural solution accessible to its members."

The EpiFaith® Syringe has been tested and used in several renowned hospitals across the United States, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and Taiwan, demonstrating its efficacy and potential to revolutionize epidural procedures.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Flat Medical

Flat Medical is a pioneering medtech company dedicated to developing innovative safety solutions for epidural and central line placements. Its flagship products, EpiFaith and EpiFaith CV, are at the forefront of patient safety, providing medical professionals with advanced tools to ensure successful and secure procedures. Headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, Flat Medical is committed to making a difference in the healthcare industry by creating ground-breaking medical technologies that prioritize patient outcomes.

