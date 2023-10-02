Flat Medical Secures Series C Funding Led by Taiwania Capital, Poised for Global Market Expansion

News provided by

Flat Medical Co., Ltd.

02 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Medical, the leading medtech company specializing in innovative safety solutions for anesthesia, pain medicine, critical care and emergency medicine, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of its Series C funding round. The round was led by renowned investor Taiwania Capital, with significant participation from ITIC (Industrial Technology Investment Corporation), Fidelitas Corporation, and several individual investors. With this recent infusion of capital, Flat Medical is now strategically positioned to accelerate its growth and expand its presence in key markets across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

EpiFaith and EpiFaith CV, the flagship products of Flat Medical, have revolutionized safety measures for epidural and central line procedures, earning widespread acclaim from medical professionals and healthcare institutions globally. By integrating cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach, Flat Medical's solutions have significantly reduced complications and enhanced patient outcomes in critical medical procedures.

The successful closing of the Series C funding round speaks volumes about the investors' confidence in Flat Medical's business model and the promising potential of its innovative product offerings, the funding will be directed towards fueling expansion initiatives and further research and development efforts.

"We are extremely honored to have Taiwania Capital as our lead investor. Together with ITIC and Fidelitas Corporation, we are excited to make a lasting impact on patient safety and medical outcomes worldwide," said Dr. Joseph Luo, CEO and Co-founder of Flat Medical. "This funding marks a significant milestone for our company, empowering us to expand our market presence and accelerate the development of cutting-edge medical technologies, with the goal of becoming synonymous with safe punctures."

Flat Medical's expansion plan entails intensifying efforts to enter key markets in the United States, Europe, and APAC, where there is a growing demand for advanced medical solutions that prioritize patient safety. The company is actively engaging with key stakeholders in the medical industry, forging partnerships with clinicians and healthcare facilities, and obtaining regulatory approvals to introduce EpiFaith and EpiFaith CV to new markets.

"We believe that Flat Medical's breakthrough products have the potential to revolutionize patient care in anesthesia, critical care and emergency medicine," stated by Michael Huang, the Managing Partner of Taiwania Capital. "Their commitment to improving patient outcomes aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy, and we are proud to be part of their journey as they make strides in the medtech sector."

Flat Medical is working with several top tier academic hospitals on collecting real-world evidences for its EpiFaith® Technology in epidural and central line placements, aiming to have the products included in clinical guidelines in the near future. The company is also partnering with sales and marketing partners to build a trustable brand with mind of innovation and reliable service. With this capital infusion, the company is poised to achieve new heights in innovation, expansion, and ultimately make a positive impact on patient care globally.

About Flat Medical:

Flat Medical is a pioneering medtech company dedicated to developing innovative safety solutions for epidural and central line placements. Its flagship products, EpiFaith and EpiFaith CV, are at the forefront of patient safety, providing medical professionals with advanced tools to ensure successful and secure procedures. Headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, Flat Medical is committed to making a difference in the healthcare industry by creating groundbreaking medical technologies that prioritize patient outcomes.

SOURCE Flat Medical Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Flat Medical Expands Leadership Team to Manage Growth in Europe and the United States

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.