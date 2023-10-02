Flat Medical Secures Series C Funding Led by Taiwania Capital, Poised for Global Market Expansion

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Medical, the leading medtech company specializing in innovative safety solutions for anesthesia, pain medicine, critical care and emergency medicine, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of its Series C funding round. The round was led by renowned investor Taiwania Capital, with significant participation from ITIC (Industrial Technology Investment Corporation), Fidelitas Corporation, and several individual investors. With this recent infusion of capital, Flat Medical is now strategically positioned to accelerate its growth and expand its presence in key markets across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

EpiFaith and EpiFaith CV, the flagship products of Flat Medical, have revolutionized safety measures for epidural and central line procedures, earning widespread acclaim from medical professionals and healthcare institutions globally. By integrating cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach, Flat Medical's solutions have significantly reduced complications and enhanced patient outcomes in critical medical procedures.

The successful closing of the Series C funding round speaks volumes about the investors' confidence in Flat Medical's business model and the promising potential of its innovative product offerings, the funding will be directed towards fueling expansion initiatives and further research and development efforts.

"We are extremely honored to have Taiwania Capital as our lead investor. Together with ITIC and Fidelitas Corporation, we are excited to make a lasting impact on patient safety and medical outcomes worldwide," said Dr. Joseph Luo, CEO and Co-founder of Flat Medical. "This funding marks a significant milestone for our company, empowering us to expand our market presence and accelerate the development of cutting-edge medical technologies, with the goal of becoming synonymous with safe punctures."

Flat Medical's expansion plan entails intensifying efforts to enter key markets in the United States, Europe, and APAC, where there is a growing demand for advanced medical solutions that prioritize patient safety. The company is actively engaging with key stakeholders in the medical industry, forging partnerships with clinicians and healthcare facilities, and obtaining regulatory approvals to introduce EpiFaith and EpiFaith CV to new markets.

"We believe that Flat Medical's breakthrough products have the potential to revolutionize patient care in anesthesia, critical care and emergency medicine," stated by Michael Huang, the Managing Partner of Taiwania Capital. "Their commitment to improving patient outcomes aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy, and we are proud to be part of their journey as they make strides in the medtech sector."

Flat Medical is working with several top tier academic hospitals on collecting real-world evidences for its EpiFaith® Technology in epidural and central line placements, aiming to have the products included in clinical guidelines in the near future. The company is also partnering with sales and marketing partners to build a trustable brand with mind of innovation and reliable service. With this capital infusion, the company is poised to achieve new heights in innovation, expansion, and ultimately make a positive impact on patient care globally.

About Flat Medical:

Flat Medical is a pioneering medtech company dedicated to developing innovative safety solutions for epidural and central line placements. Its flagship products, EpiFaith and EpiFaith CV, are at the forefront of patient safety, providing medical professionals with advanced tools to ensure successful and secure procedures. Headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, Flat Medical is committed to making a difference in the healthcare industry by creating groundbreaking medical technologies that prioritize patient outcomes.

SOURCE Flat Medical Co., Ltd.