Flat Rock Global adds Laurent Rimmen to its Capital Markets team

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat Rock Global is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Laurent Rimmen as Managing Director. Laurent will join the Capital Markets team at Flat Rock Global, specializing in marketing and client relations with institutional investors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and family offices.

Laurent Rimmen, Managing Director

"Laurent's extensive experience with alternative credit investment solutions makes him a great resource for our shareholders," Bob Grunewald, CEO, said. "His relationships with both institutional investors and RIAs will certainly contribute to strengthening Flat Rock's client relationships."



About Laurent Rimmen:

Laurent Rimmen is a Managing Director at Flat Rock Global. Prior to joining Flat Rock Global in 2020, Mr. Rimmen was a Managing Director at DFG Investment Advisers an asset manager specializing in structured and alternative credit where he was responsible for business development, marketing, and client relationships. Before joining DFG in 2014, Mr. Rimmen was a Founding Partner of Hybrid Financial a sales and distribution company focusing on RIAs and brokerage firms. Formerly, Mr. Rimmen was a Director for Barclays Capital and held sales and structuring roles at Deutsche Bank and Société Générale in New York, Paris, and Tokyo. Mr. Rimmen received a Master in Management from ESCP Europe.

About Flat Rock Global, LLC:

Flat Rock Global, LLC, the advisor for Flat Rock Capital and Flat Rock Opportunity Fund, invests in less efficient areas of the credit markets with the dual objective of preservation of capital and generation of current income. Flat Rock funds are available to Institutional Investors, Family Offices, and RIAs. To learn more about the firm and our funds, please visit www.flatrockglobal.com .

