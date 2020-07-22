Flat Rock Opportunity Fund wins Best CLO Fund

Flat Rock Opportunity Fund invests primarily in the equity and, to a lesser extent, in the junior debt tranches of CLOs. CLOs provide exposure to senior secured loans on a leveraged basis. The Fund's investment objective is to generate current income and, as a secondary objective, long-term capital appreciation. Flat Rock Opportunity Fund is structured as an Interval Fund.

About Flat Rock Global, LLC:

Flat Rock Global, LLC, the advisor for Flat Rock Capital and Flat Rock Opportunity Fund, is a credit manager focused on income investments outside of traditional fixed income. Flat Rock funds are available to Institutional Investors, Family Offices, and RIAs. To learn more about the firm and our funds, please visit www.flatrockglobal.com.

