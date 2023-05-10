Flat World Global Solutions Announces New Service Exclusively for the RV Industry: RVX

RVX will change the way the Recreational Vehicle Industry moves "Xtra" long and "Xtra" large RV Parts to their dealers around the country.

O'FALLON, Mo., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat World Global Solutions today announced the launch of RVX, a new transportation service exclusively for the Recreational Vehicle Industry. RVX is an asset-based solution that combines proprietary technology and specialized material handling and logistics to offer a new way for RV manufacturers and dealers to consistently ship and receive over-dimensional RV parts.

"Flat World Global Solutions is extremely excited to announce the launch of the new RVX Service. Years of partnering with and listening to the needs of the very unique RV industry has enabled Flat World to develop a unique and out-of-the-box solution to an ongoing pain point in the RV industry supply chain," says Jeff Rothermich, Managing Partner at Flat World Global Solutions. "This solution will provide immediate and long-term benefits to RV manufacturers, as well as their dealer partners to ultimately create satisfied RV owners."

Features and benefits of RVX include.

Consistent pick-up at RV Parts warehouse

Consolidated deliveries directly to dealers

Tracking and visibility into every shipment, thanks to Pipeline™ technology

Shipment notifications to the receiving dealer

Damage and claims reduction by using specialized material handling equipment

RVX is available now. For more information, visit https://flatworldgs.com/solutions/rvx-rv-parts-shipping/.

About Flat World Global Solutions: Flat World Global Solutions is a global logistics provider, founded in 2006 and headquartered in O'Fallon, Missouri. Through best in transportation logistics technology, customized shipping solutions and more, Flat World helps customers ship, track and report more easily and reliably, increasing efficiencies and reducing unnecessary spending. Flat World offers domestic and international shipping, truckload brokerage, parcel shipping, project management, customs compliance, warehousing, custom crating and more. Learn more at www.flatworldgs.com.

SOURCE Flat World Global Solutions