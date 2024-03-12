Flat World Global Solutions Announces the appointment of New Vice President of Sales & Marketing: Steve Comerford

O'FALLON, Mo., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat World Global Solutions today announced that Steve Comerford will be joining the company as Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Steve brings with him a wealth of experience in sales, transportation, and distribution, along with a proven track record of leading teams in the logistics marketplace. With 38 years of transportation experience, Steve's background is deeply rooted in the logistics industry. Most recently, Steve served as the Global Ground Leader at Emerson Electric, overseeing a team responsible for managing over $300 million in full truckload and LTL transportation spend. Steve's past experience on the carrier side includes collaborating with Flat World on client solutions during his tenure in the LTL industry.

"I am excited to be a part of Flat World's successful trajectory and look forward to providing solutions for current and future customers," says Comerford.

"People are the foundation of Flat World's Excellence, and we are fortunate to add Steve to our team of Excellent people," says Brian Wenck, CEO at Flat World Global Solutions. "With his solution focused perspective, industry understanding, and dynamic leadership experience, we are looking forward to Steve's leadership with our Flat World Sales and Marketing team in bringing that Excellence to our clients – current and future!"

About Flat World Global Solutions: Flat World Global Solutions is a global logistics provider, founded in 2006 and headquartered in O'Fallon, Missouri. Through best in transportation logistics technology, customized shipping solutions and more, Flat World helps customers ship, track and report more easily and reliably, increasing efficiencies and reducing unnecessary spending. Flat World offers domestic and international shipping, truckload brokerage, parcel shipping, project management, customs compliance, warehousing, custom crating and more. Learn more at www.flatworldgs.com.

