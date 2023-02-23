FLATED to appear on Shark Tank March 10th!

MISSOULA, Mont., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLATED, the company behind the world's first inflatable truck topper and other inflatable automotive accessories, is set to showcase their products and brand vision on ABC's popular and Emmy Award-winning "Shark Tank" program. The FLATED founders will present their products in front of five of the world's top investors, giving them the opportunity to elevate their brand in front of a national audience. The segment is scheduled to air on Friday, March 10th from 8:00/9:00p.m. ET/PT on ABC Television Network.

The FLATED Air-Topper is the world's first inflatable truck cap that can easily inflate and be installed in minutes, and weighs less than 65 lbs. The FLATED Air-Carrier is the world’s first inflatable rooftop cargo carrier that can be mounted on almost all vehicles to carry luggage and gear for your next road trip adventure.

"We've always been fans of Shark Tank, so when the opportunity came to apply to be on the show, we jumped on it," said Ryan Guay, FLATED CEO and co-founder. "We're extremely proud of our product and brand vision, and we've spent the last year trying to keep up with demand. We expect huge growth in 2023, with more sizes and new products coming out."

FLATED was conceived in March 2020 during the pandemic lockdown by four outdoor industry veterans – Monique Keefer, Ken Hoeve, Dan Watts, and Ryan Guay. The idea was to use drop stitch inflatable technology, the same material used in inflatable paddleboards and kayaks, to create usable space on automobiles. The FLATED Air-Topper is the world's first inflatable truck cap that can easily inflate and be installed in minutes, and weighs less than 65 lbs. The FLATED Air-Carrier is the world's first inflatable rooftop cargo carrier that can be mounted on almost all vehicles to carry luggage and gear for your next road trip adventure.

Currently, FLATED sells their products directly from their website, REI.com, and other specialty automotive retailers. Their innovative product mix helped land them a spot on "Shark Tank," and they are prepared for the next round of growth.

FLATED is a company that specializes in making innovative and high-quality inflatable automotive accessories. Founded in 2021 by outdoor gear and stand-up paddleboard industry experts, FLATED has become known for inventing the world's first inflatable Truck Topper and the world's first inflatable rooftop cargo carrier. All FLATED products are patent-pending and feature inflatable, deflatable, and easy transport and storage solutions for mobile lifestyles. The company is proud to be a member of SEMA, a leading organization for the automotive aftermarket industry. Originally based in the stand-up paddle and surf hub of Carlsbad, California, FLATED just recently opened a customer service office and R&D center in Missoula, Montana. FLATED continues to innovate and bring new solutions to anyone looking to adventure more easily and more often. Learn more at www.getflated.com.

