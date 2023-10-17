Flatfile Acquires AI Start-up Chatcsv Inc., Further Expanding Leadership in AI-assisted Data Exchange

Popular ChatCSV app provides intelligent insight into imported data

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatfile , the pioneer of AI-assisted data exchange, today announced the acquisition of AI start-up Chatcsv Inc. With breakout growth in just a few months since its release, ChatCSV already has thousands of users. From global enterprises such as Procter & Gamble and McKinsey to technology companies such as Zapier, Quora and Vimeo, companies rely on ChatCSV for quick, contextual insight into CSV files and spreadsheets. The AI-powered app acts as a personal data analyst and allows users to "chat" with their CSV files, asking pointed questions to extract textual and visual insights from data, eliminating the tedious and error-prone process of navigating complex datasets manually.

The acquisition closely follows the recent release of the Flatfile Data Exchange Platform , an industry-first, extensible, API-driven platform for file-based data import. With the addition of ChatCSV's capabilities, Flatfile enriches its existing features and significantly strengthens its leadership in AI-assisted data exchange.

A Unifying Vision for AI-Enabled Data Interaction

"With the acquisition, Flatfile is doubling down on its AI capabilities to provide a unified, intuitive data import experience that does all the heavy lifting for the end user," said David Boskovic, founder and CEO of Flatfile. "I was incredibly impressed with founder Sam Barrowclough, and am excited to have him join Flatfile to help us shape the future of AI-enabled data exchange, setting a new industry standard for what's possible."

Data is everywhere and often resides in files managed by individuals, vendors, customers, agents, remote offices, or partners. These files are highly variable in data quality, formats, and structure. It is imperative for every business that such data is available at the right time and is accurate, up-to-date, and secure. As companies race to build more intelligent and automated systems, machine learning and artificial intelligence are dramatically increasing the stakes of data accuracy and rapid availability.

Flatfile's robust API-driven platform coupled with ChatCSV's intuitive technology ensures that developers can provide an unparalleled data import experience for their users. ChatCSV aligns seamlessly with Flatfile's mission to simplify and accelerate the process of importing diverse data files from various sources.

Availability

Integration of ChatCSV in the Flatfile Data Exchange Platform is already underway with new features such as natural language search. Additional capabilities will be rolled out in the coming weeks. ChatCSV will also continue to exist as a stand-alone tool at chatcsv.co . After joining the Flatfile family all commercial ChatCSV plans are now free for all users.

Users can sign up for a free account of the Flatfile Data Exchange Platform at https://flatfile.com/start or explore ChatCSV directly at chatcsv.co .

About Flatfile

Flatfile, the pioneer of AI-assisted data exchange, provides companies and their software development teams with the easiest, fastest, and safest way to build the ideal data file import experience for their users. Hundreds of companies such as AstraZeneca, Square, and Sage rely on Flatfile's extensible, API-first platform to create enterprise-scale, intelligent, file-based data import solutions, increase developer productivity, reduce cost and improve data quality. To start for free and learn how to turn "flat" files into API-ready data visit www.flatfile.com .

