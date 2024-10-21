Flatfile Expands Data Exchange Platform with AI-Powered Solutions to Accelerate Data Workflows in the Enterprise

New products enable customers to automate end-to-end data preparation workflows and process large-scale data volumes 10x faster than before

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatfile, the AI-powered data exchange platform company, today announced the launch of three new products in the Flatfile Data Exchange platform. The Fall 2024 release includes new AI data transformation and data migration functionality that enables users to process massive data sets 10x faster than before. With the new products, companies are able to manage end-to-end data preparation workflows in the Flatfile Data Exchange platform, while enhancing performance, security and efficiency.

Efficiently collecting, transforming and migrating data from external sources and files is a pervasive, growing problem for companies. These sources are typically highly variable in structure and quality, and frequently vary from file to file, and may consist of millions of records. Data and systems integration teams are frustrated by cumbersome, inefficient, repetitive data cleaning tasks that delay projects and add cost. Developers tasked with providing software solutions to ease that pain constantly juggle a long list of high-priority software development projects, limiting their ability to build a solution that supports the specific needs and workflows of such data and integration teams.

The status quo approach to data migration is a high latency, high effort. Teams often spend cycles collecting, formatting, cleaning, and validating data, which is most often executed with excel spreadsheets, email, and Python scripts. Further, translating robust and complex business processes and data requirements into a custom application can be remarkably time-consuming for users who all have different data requirements and processes that involve dozens of individuals to review/codify. Flatfile is solving these challenges by delivering a cohesive environment for users to prepare data, powered by AI, and enable users to quickly and efficiently upload existing templates and system requirements, and write the code required to configure their Flatfile instance.

"We are excited to announce the release of our most innovative breakthrough products to date, leveraging AI to accelerate data workflows in the enterprise. Some of the world's largest organizations across banking, financial services, HR, healthcare and more rely on our platform to accelerate time to value with their data migrations in the enterprise," said David Boskovic, founder and CEO of Flatfile. "What takes some customers hundreds of hours to clean, validate and format data, to complete a migration, now takes days and in some cases hours — we are reducing the latency by at least 70 percent with minimal to no prep required."

Fall Release Highlights:

Flatfile Projects – an end-to-end AI data transformation solution designed for enterprise workloads, collaboration, and speed. Collaborate and manage the migration of data on behalf of a user outside the organization such as a partner or a customer. Enable internal or external users to start up new projects for data migrations by configuring your Flatfile app to match the data requirements of your destination system. Upload files to the project and work collaboratively on cleaning, normalizing, and transforming the data until it matches the destination system requirements. Automatically manage conflicts such as when two users attempt to merge differing changes on the same data and remediate in real-time. Leverage AI to describe in natural language how to change the data and preview the differences, or predict the values a user might want to compute for a field. Receive intelligence on the health of a project by allowing AI to analyze your data and extract insights and visualizations.

Flatfile Advanced Mapping – a new purpose-built AI mapping engine that delivers ground-breaking performance. Receive recommendations for mapping data based on the scoring/matching process and your unique data set, field and destination. Dramatically reduce time and eliminate the manual labor associated with pointing and clicking to map data. Customize the confidence threshold of the AI model based on specific requirements and/or needs within an organization. Visualize the mapping decisions in real-time, along with the source and destination sheets, in one rich comprehensive view. Simplify processing large mapping applications by selecting from groups within Advanced Mapping such as Recommendations, Previously Mapped, Exact Match, and Unmapped. Fine-grained mapping capabilities that enable users to merge two values, set a default value or a fallback value, select multiple fields and take the first available value, create a list from multiple fields, assign a single value to multiple fields, or use AI to split the contents of source fields into multiple associated destinations.

Flatfile Build Mode – putting data innovation in your hands Upload existing templates and system requirements , and use AI to write the code required to configure the specific Flatfile instance. Modify your projects as the company's project requirements change . Use AI to update fields and validations, as well as sidebar layout and theme, directly from the UI eliminating the need to write code .

"Flatfile has allowed Deputy to cater to our growing customers' bulk data needs in a scalable, standardized way and not just from a self-service standpoint, but from a project implementations view as well. We're excited for the next iterations of the Flatfile platform to allow us to onboard data in a faster, more flexible way to support the ever-growing data needs of our customers," said Andrew Purchas, Lead Product Manager at Deputy .

"Flatfile has transformed the way our customers migrate their data to our system. With these new advancements – like mapping and processing data even faster than before and being able to collaborate seamlessly with customers on data decisions – both our team and our customers will benefit greatly," said Erin Leibold, Onboarding Services Manager at GrowthZone . "Anything that helps us improve efficiency and reduce bottlenecks in our data onboarding workflows is a huge win for us."

Flatfile's new products will be available starting in November 2024.

Learn More:

Register for Flatfile's Virtual Launch Week Event Series Oct. 21-24, 2024 to learn more about what's new and to hear from exclusive guest speakers, customers and more.

to learn more about what's new and to hear from exclusive guest speakers, customers and more. To inquire about pricing and to get started, please visit: https://flatfile.com/pricing/ .

About Flatfile

Flatfile, the AI-powered data exchange company, enables organizations and their software development teams to collect, onboard and migrate data quickly and efficiently to build scalable data file import experiences for their users. Hundreds of global enterprises including AstraZeneca, Square, Sage and many others rely on Flatfile's extensible, API-first platform to create intelligent, file-based data import solutions that improve data quality, increase developer productivity and reduce costs. Founded in 2018, Flatfile is headquartered in Denver, CO and is funded by TigerGlobal, Gradient Ventures, Scale Ventures, Workday Ventures, Afore Capital and Two Sigma Ventures. Visit us at www.flatfile.com .

