FlatFrog reveals range of new innovations at ISE 2025

FlatFrog will demonstrate the TeamTablet Flex at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 along with its ecosystem partners. At the show, we will reveal the next generation Flex built for non-touch displays. In addition, we are launching advanced touchscreen platforms including a 27" OLED touch monitor for personal video meetings, digital signage, automotive and industrial applications.

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlatFrog is thrilled to unveil the next wave of innovation, enabling enterprises to supercharge their meeting rooms with TeamTablet™ Flex appliances and next generation touchscreen solutions with their partners including Dell, Sharp, Logitech, HP Poly, Jabra, TCL, KTC, HiteVision, CVTE and Lango.

Flex your meeting™ with TeamTablet™ Flex: The Flex solution from FlatFrog, offers unparalleled flexibility to extend collaboration use cases in team meetings, allowing companies to maximize the return on investment of their meeting room equipment using existing touch or non-touch front of room display

Run any video meeting: Fully compliant with existing Teams Rooms, Zoom Rooms, Meet, Webex or any other video conference appliance.

Use with any digital whiteboard : Use Miro, Microsoft Whiteboard or use built-in local FlatFrog whiteboard, it feels just like using a tablet.

Wireless presentation with inking : Share PowerPoint wirelessly, and easily annotate a presentation wirelessly on the touch display, with no latency.

Secure: Designed to be fully secure and private including ability to air-gap so data does not leave premise. User can manage their deployment and usage statistics.



InGlass™ touch innovations: InGlass touch is the market leader for corporate touchscreen solutions with premier OEMs like Dell, Samsung, Sharp, Google, Clevertouch and others. At ISE 2025 FlatFrog will release further innovations with the launch of the M6 and M5L touch platforms. These platforms can also be used outside of meeting rooms for automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

M6 Premium touch : This represents a premium touch solution with unparalleled performance and natural handwriting with the best-in-class FlatFrog quality that OEMs have come to rely on. This solution provides industrial design with flush ID and thin and light chassis. It can be provided with or without cover glass. M6 is now available in sizes from 21-86". FlatFrog is revealing a 27" OLED and 65" LCD touch at the show, designed with the M6 platform.

M5L Mainstream touch: For high volume budget conscious OEMs, FlatFrog is introducing M5L which is a cost down of their M5 platform.

Come meet with FlatFrog at ISE 2025, from 4-7 February, at booth 2S400 to experience TeamTablet™ Flex and the latest touchscreen platforms.

About FlatFrog

FlatFrog is the market leader in interactive meeting solutions, with high-performance TeamTablet™ appliances for both in-room, hybrid and virtual meetings and patented InGlass™ touch displays. FlatFrog has designed its award winning, InGlass™ touch display technology from the ground up, providing the best pen and touch input to mimic the intuitive feeling of a dry-erase board. FlatFrog is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with locations in the U.S., Taiwan, China and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.flatfrog.com

For more information, contact:

Noemi Kubiak

VP Marketing

+46 765 200727

[email protected]

