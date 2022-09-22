Flatiron Opens New Flagship Location at Broadway and 18th St.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Wines & Spirits is thrilled to announce they have moved to a new flagship location at 873 Broadway (on the corner of 18th St.) just one block north of the Union Square Greenmarket.

Flatiron Wines & Spirits' new store is a bright, airy space featuring boutique-quality service provided by passionate and knowledgeable staff. The new store has enough space to permit Flatiron to display over one thousand additional bottles of wine and spirits, including hundreds that were previously available online only. In addition, the new store includes a large mezzanine which Flatiron will use for wine and spirits classes, seminars and tasting events. Flatiron will continue to send out its weekly newsletter featuring hard-to-find values from obscure and not-so-obscure corners of the wine world.

Jeff Patten, a Flatiron founder, said: "We are over the moon about the new space. We have always dreamed of being able to have the space to display all of the wines we love and have at our disposal in New York, much as we already do in our large San Francisco shop. The new location is also a big improvement, as we are now just a block north of the Union Square and its fabulous Greenmarket."

Clara Dalzell, Flatiron's GM, will be organizing the wine education program. "Our new mezzanine tasting space gives us the chance to organize everything from larger 'wine school' type classes, to intimate tasting events. We plan to develop the deepest and most comprehensive educational programs for consumers in New York, and expect to have a lengthy parade of wine-makers from around the world giving tasting seminars about their wines."

JR Thomason, who specializes in the wines of Beaujolais, Bordeaux and the Loire, is ecstatic to have additional space to show off the delicious wines he finds. "I finally have space to represent multiple examples of each of the 10 Crus of Beaujolais. The same goes for the Crus Communeaux of Muscadet and the great single-site wines of Sancerre, two of my favorite Loire regions. And in Bordeaux, I can lay the wines out in a way that tells the story of each major appellation."

Flatiron Wines & Spirits is a leading national wine and spirits retailer, with locations in New York City and San Francisco and a website at flatiron-wines.com. Flatiron focuses on artisanal, organic and natural wines, everyday values, and fine and rare wines.

