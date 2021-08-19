Flatiron Realty Capital Announces Teamstand Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Realty Capital, a tech-enabled real estate portfolio lender, announces its partnership with Teamstand, an enterprise technology platform launched in 2020 as an independent company out of the D. E. Shaw group designed to power bespoke workflow and collaboration operations in the financial services, insurance, and real estate industries.

Teamstand brings configurable workflows, dashboards, and automation directly into real estate companies' existing tools and communication channels without the need for complex or lengthy integrations, enabling impactful business insights that lead to better organizational decision-making, transparency, and growth. As an early adopter of digital transformation solutions and data-driven capabilities within the alternative lending space, Flatiron's integration with Teamstand represents a significant step toward the company's broader vision – a technology-driven experience from point of application through funding.

Amidst a segment of the real estate investment industry recognized for local knowledge and speed of service, Flatiron Realty Capital is committed to harnessing data and technology to expand the company's local expertise and portfolio lending capacity on a nationwide level. Through its partnership with Teamstand, Flatiron is uniquely positioned to transform the manner in which alternative lending transactions are conducted and further distinguish the company amongst peers within the private lending industry.

"At Flatiron we strive to leverage best practices within the banking and financial services industries at large, embracing best-in-class resources and digital capabilities to transform the way we conduct business internally and with external counterparties. By taking a leading position to bridge the technology gap within private lending, Flatiron continues to develop infrastructure in alignment with institutional standards while concurrently improving the end customer experience" said Michael Ostad, Co-founder & Principal of Flatiron. "In a matter of weeks, Teamstand has helped Flatiron streamline and automate operational workflows, leverage proprietary data to identify new growth opportunities, optimize revenue generating activities, and subsequently make smarter, more informed end-to-end business decisions."

"As a company that embodies a high-tech, high-touch philosophy, Teamstand has proved to be a critical tool in improving front-end service, expediting condition-clearing processes and investor turn times, and streamlining construction draw workflows," said Robert Talas, Co-founder & Principal of Flatiron. "Through our partnership with Teamstand, Flatiron has seamlessly integrated enterprise wide workflow management capabilities, resulting in record production levels and increased operational efficiencies."

"Teamstand is on a mission to simplify the lives of everyone who spends most of the day sitting in front of email, files, and collaboration systems," said Ron Davidson, CEO of Teamstand. "Our platform makes individuals, teams, and organizations more efficient without changing the way they work – and we have seen this efficiency quickly translate into growth."

Flatiron's fully integrated real estate lending platform offers alternative sources of retail and third-party originated financing opportunities to accredited borrowers and real estate professionals. For more information on Flatiron, visit flatironrealtycapital.com. For more information on Teamstand, visit teamstand.com.

ABOUT FLATIRON REALTY CAPITAL

Founded in 2018, Flatiron is a privately funded real estate portfolio lender specializing in bridge and construction/rehabilitation financing, in addition to 30-year rental investment products. Prior to founding Flatiron, the firm's three principals have personally funded over $600M in real estate transactions and originated approximately $2 billion in loan volume.

ABOUT TEAMSTAND

Founded in 2020 with offices around the world, Teamstand specializes in breaking organizational silos, capturing and managing unstructured workflows, creating real-time dashboards and analytics, and bringing conversations, documents, data, and systems together on a single, user-friendly platform.

