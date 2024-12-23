FLATIRON REALTY CAPITAL LAUNCHES IRONLINC, A COMPREHENSIVE REAL ESTATE CLOUD PLATFORM FOR LENDERS

New End-to-End Platform to Streamline Real Estate Operations

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Realty Capital, LLC ("Flatiron"), a private equity firm specializing in real estate lending, today announced the launch of IronLinc, an integrated system solution specifically designed to meet the needs of real estate lending professionals. Developed in-house by a dedicated team of engineers led by Chief Investment Officer and Chief Technology Officer Christopher Wolpert, the proprietary software offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution for managing deal pipelines, underwriting, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) operations, providing seamless user experience.

This innovative platform reflects Flatiron's commitment to creating industry-leading solutions for the real estate sector by bringing every key activity into one complete ecosystem. Now operating as an independent service powered by Flatiron Realty Capital, IronLinc's intuitive design and capabilities are aimed at simplifying and enhancing the lending process.

"We are excited to unveil IronLinc, which represents a critical step forward in transforming how the real estate lending world operates," said Edward Ostad, Founding Partner. "As a private equity firm, we want to continue to create value through innovation, and IronLinc is an extension of our success in the real estate lending space."

Key Features of IronLinc:

Comprehensive Applications Suite IronLinc includes essential applications that streamline operations across all business phases with minimal training required:

Lead Generation & CRM





Loan Application Processing





Iron Fund Broker Portal Platform





Underwriting Platform





Servicing, Asset Management & Accounting (beta)

Integrated Development IronLinc offers:

Lightweight Application Programming Interface's (API)I that integrate with Microsoft Office tools, providing seamless access to email, calendar, Teams, and to-do lists.





A flexible, intuitive front-end design that supports rapid development and deployment, enabling tailored business solutions and partnership opportunities.

Modern Cloud-Based Infrastructure

Fully cloud-oriented, ensuring secure messaging, document storage, and robust database architecture.





Combines the power of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Graph to connect with familiar business applications, enhancing productivity and workflow.

"Our goal is to provide systems that enhance the experiences of our clients, brokers and real estate professionals, as the industry continues to experience rapid transformation brought on by AI and other new technologies," Ostad added.

"The partners at Flatiron Realty Capital have made significant investment in this proprietary platform, setting the stage for future growth for the origination business as well as expansion into more tech-driven solutions across the real estate industry," said Christopher Wolpert Chief Investment Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

"IronLinc has created unparalleled visibility into our pipeline and faster underwriting turn times. As we continue to expand our origination business, we view the platform as a key to reaching our 2025 target of $1 billion of production across fix-and-flip, bridge and ground up construction loans," said Robert Talas, Founding Partner.

About Flatiron Realty Capital LLC

Flatiron Realty Capital was founded in 2018 as a privately funded real estate portfolio lender that offers alternative sources of financing to real estate developers and investors. Specializing in bridge loans, construction / rehabilitation financing, and 30-year rental investment products, Flatiron provides holistic solutions to satisfy the short-term and long-term financing needs of its core customer base.

Flatiron harnesses the hands-on, service-oriented approach of a local lender with the capital markets execution capabilities and technology-enabled infrastructure of a highly-scalable organization to offer customers proprietary credit solutions and customized service offerings.

For more information, please visit www.flatironrealtycapital.com

