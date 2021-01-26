Flatiron Realty Capital Surpasses $500M in Transaction Volume During 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron Realty Capital, a privately owned real estate portfolio lender, today announced that it has surpassed $500 million in annualized transaction volume during its second full year in operation.

As competitors have struggled to remain viable amidst destabilizing margin calls, investor guideline contractions, and a decimated national real estate market, one self-funded portfolio lender is uniquely positioned to capture increased market share and cement its presence in the commercial lending space. Since inception, Flatiron has leveraged an unwavering commitment to prudent credit quality standards and has demonstrated a shrewd, risk-based investment philosophy that has proven to pay dividends during unprecedented market conditions.

"Despite previous industrywide pressure to increase max leverage limits, Flatiron has never deviated from our core investment strategy and commitment to originating investment grade quality assets," said Michael Ostad, Co-founder of Flatiron. "Throughout 2020, our portfolio continued to outperform industry standards, resulting in bolstered investor confidence, increased access to capital, and newly secured relationships with institutional partners within the securitization markets."

"As a well-capitalized portfolio lender with the ability to establish proprietary credit guidelines, Flatiron offers a unique value proposition to customers, employees, and prospective recruits that has proven to withstand volatility and unanticipated market disruptions," said Robert Talas, Co-founder of Flatiron. "Amidst market upheaval in 2020, Flatiron embraced an opportunistic approach to sourcing top talent enterprise-wide, solidifying our competitive advantage in delivering best-in-class product and service offerings in the year 2021 and beyond."

Flatiron's fully integrated real estate lending platform offers alternative sources of retail and third-party originated financing opportunities to accredited borrowers and real estate professionals. For more information, visit flatironrealtycapital.com .

ABOUT FLATIRON REALTY CAPITAL

Founded in 2018, Flatiron is a privately funded real estate portfolio lender specializing in bridge and construction/rehabilitation financing, in addition to 30-year rental investment products. Prior to founding Flatiron, the firm's three principals have personally funded over $600M in real estate transactions and originated approximately $2 billion in loan volume.

