Flatiron School Adds Highly Sought After Product Design Program to Meet Student Demand

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School , a global institution that trains students in 21st-century skills like software engineering, data science, and cybersecurity, today announced the addition of product design to its suite of immersive technical programs. The full-time, 15-week online program is now taking applications from students in select states for its first cohort starting Aug. 8.

The Product Design program, in part launched to address the growing need for product designers, is unique in that it provides a carefully crafted curriculum inclusive of both UX (user experience) design and UI (user interface) design. While other schools present the option to choose one or the other, Flatiron School's dual track curriculum equips students with the required skills to excel in end-to-end product design upon graduation.

"Being able to differentiate yourself from the competition is a critical component for our students when it comes to navigating the job market upon graduation," said Adam Enbar, CEO and co-founder of Flatiron School. "By immersing students in both UX and UI, we provide additional value and career opportunities for our students. This makes for a more rigorous, yet rewarding program that produces polished product designers with improved career path agility."

Spread across five phases, the curriculum begins with the fundamental methods, tools and principles that anchor the UX and UI processes. A simulated work environment follows that builds off principles learned in previous phases. The program culminates in a portfolio project that equips students with the knowledge and experience to build projects that are both functional and intuitive across the product design spectrum.

Coursework prepares students for roles in product design, including, but not limited to: product designer, UX designer, UI designer, and UX researcher.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

Media Contact

Flatiron School

Pierre Kacsinta

[email protected]

SOURCE Flatiron School

Related Links

https://flatironschool.com

