Flatiron School adds to leadership team as it pushes boundaries in tech education

Flatiron School, a global institution that trains students in 21st-century skills like software engineering, data science and UX/UI design, has added Ron Selvey to its leadership team as chief marketing officer and named Pooja Agarwal chief operating officer.

"Ron has deep marketing and tech expertise and Pooja has driven strategy at some of the buzziest startups," said Adam Enbar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Flatiron School. "We've been on the hunt for leaders who will propel our brand forward in a way that best sets our students and partners up for long-term success. Ron and Pooja are those leaders."

Selvey has more than 15 years' experience successfully building awareness and value for brands. He has spent his career transforming top-tier, data-focused companies across the digital space. Selvey joins Flatiron School from Mindbody, where he served as vice president in charge of marketing operations and growth strategies, and oversaw the company's acquisition by Vista Equity Partners in 2018. Prior to Mindbody, Selvey held multiple senior marketing titles at Datanyze, ReadyPulse and Cisco.

Agarwal has spent more than a decade leading top organizations across retail, beauty and fashion, implementing enterprise-wide sales processes and managing global supply chains. She joins Flatiron School from Birchbox, where she most recently served as chief operating officer. Before this, Agarwal held senior operations and merchandising roles at Gilt Groupe and Puma.

"I'm thrilled to join a team that's so committed to making real change in education and people's lives," said Selvey. "Flatiron School is synonymous with tech and coding education, but, more importantly, it helps students elevate businesses, innovate and change the world."

"It's more critical than ever to keep pushing boundaries and redefine traditional education models," said Agarwal. "Flatiron School teaches students actual, tangible skills that set them up for successful careers and futures. I'm excited to join this already best-in-class team."

Selvey will oversee Flatiron School's brand and performance marketing, customer lifecycle and brand communications. In her role, Agarwal will oversee all student-focused activity at the school, including admissions, instructor relations and career coaching and services. Gretchen Jacobi will remain Flatiron's head of career services and will oversee all business development, including enterprise and employer partnerships.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and UX/UI design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to expert instructors, dedicated career coaches, and a tuition-back promise (see details at flatironschool.com/terms). Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

