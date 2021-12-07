Flatiron School and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota Announce Bootcamp For Students Looking to Launch a Career in Tech

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School , a global higher-education institution that trains students in 21st-century skills with courses in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design, today announced an agreement with State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) and its Coding Academy where Flatiron School will support the delivery of multiple SCF 24-week software engineering bootcamps starting in early 2022.

Flatiron School is charged with developing the curriculum and selecting instructors from its pool of faculty for the in-person bootcamps, while SCF will focus on student enrollment and career coaching.

"This is an exciting partnership that has the potential to change lives in a very profound way," said Kate Cassino, CEO of Flatiron School. "Whether you're trying to reskill into another career or upskill to expand your current career path, these bootcamps are an attractive option for those looking to break into tech."

"We chose Flatiron School for these programs because of the proven success of its curriculum in training students from diverse backgrounds: You can succeed with Flatiron School's curriculum even if you do not have experience in the computer sciences," said Dr. Todd G. Fritch, executive vice president and provost of SCF. "Expanding learning opportunities that lead directly to the workforce for our region is an important tenet of our strategic plan."

Students will learn the basics of front and back-end web development and programming, utilizing a variety of frameworks such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Rails, React, and Ruby, among others.

Graduates of the SCF bootcamp will earn the skills required for entry-level roles as back-end developers, full-stack engineers, and front-end engineers, among other software engineering roles.

The agreement between Flatiron School and SCF adds to a growing list of schools and enterprises that have struck deals with Flatiron School for use of its curriculum and instructional delivery. To learn more about our enterprise and higher education solutions, please click here .

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator, teaching students in-demand tech skills such as software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

About State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF)

SCF is the region's first and largest public state college, serving 11,000 college credit students annually at campuses in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Venice, and via online courses. Thousands of additional students participate in non-credit workforce development courses, lifelong learning opportunities, and the college's Traffic Safety Institute. For more information about SCF and its associate degrees, bachelor's degrees or workforce certificates, visit SCF.edu.

