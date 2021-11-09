Flatiron School Announces Commit to Interview Campaign as Part of its Involvement with Amazon's Career Choice Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School , a global higher-education institution that trains students in 21st-century skills with courses in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design, today announced agreements with several companies that have committed to interview graduates coming out of Amazon's Career Choice program, of which Flatiron School is a partner.

Amazon Career Choice is a workforce development program designed to upskill and retrain Amazon fulfillment center employees who are interested in pursuing careers outside Amazon. Earlier this year, Flatiron School was selected as an education provider by Amazon to develop and deliver technical training courses in software engineering and cybersecurity. Due to the success of the program, Amazon has renewed the software engineering and cybersecurity courses for 2022 and added a data analytics track.

Nearly 300 Amazon employees recently graduated across both programs. In addition to developing and administering the two courses, Flatiron School created the Commit to Interview Campaign to help reskilled graduates find tech positions outside Amazon.

"Reskilling into a new career is a daunting challenge, as is securing job interviews and subsequent offers," said Kate Cassino, CEO of Flatiron School. "This is why we created the Commit to Interview Campaign because our job as educators doesn't end upon graduation. We are measured by our outcomes and we need to support our alumni with these types of impactful career services."

FDM, Smoothstack, Guidehouse, NCC Group and Revature are among the first partner companies that will have access to a high volume of qualified, diverse graduates. Flatiron School aims to add additional partners in the coming weeks.

Partner companies will commit to interview at least 25 graduates and host one recruiting event specifically for Amazon Career Choice graduates. The Commit to Interview Campaign underscores the creative and innovative ways partner companies are employing to expand and diversify their hiring pipeline.

To learn more about our Commit to Interview Campaign, please click here .

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator, teaching students in-demand tech skills such as software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

