Flatiron School Announces Partnership with Bletchley Institute to Empower Global Community of Technologists and Creatives

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School is thrilled to announce our partnership with the Bletchley Institute, an organization dedicated to building the world's premier community for technologists and creatives. As a launch partner, Flatiron School joins a global network of esteemed institutions committed to fostering a vibrant community where individuals can connect, grow, and change the world together.

At Flatiron School, we believe in the power of connection and collaboration to drive personal and professional growth. Partnering with Bletchley Institute aligns perfectly with our mission to enable the pursuit of a better life through education for aspiring engineers and designers. Together, we will offer our community members unparalleled access to training programs and resources across a range of disciplines, including data science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software design and development, and more.

Through this partnership, Flatiron School joins forces with other leading institutions worldwide, including CG Spectrum, Academy Xi, and Moringa School. This collaboration brings together a truly global community of practitioners and mentors, enhancing the learning experience and creating opportunities for innovation and growth.

We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive community that empowers each member to share unique perspectives and experiences. By partnering with the Bletchley Institute, Flatiron School reaffirms our dedication to fostering an environment where creativity and collaboration thrive, helping our students and alumni make their dreams a reality.

Flatiron School invites our students, alumni, instructors, and the broader tech industry from all walks of life to join us and the Bletchley Institute in this exciting venture. Join a community that dares to dream, innovate, and make a lasting impact on the world. Together, we can achieve mighty things. Get early access at bletchley.org/join .

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is dedicated to providing the highest quality education in software engineering, data science, and cybersecurity. Our mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education, and our partnership with Bletchley Institute amplifies this commitment by connecting our community to a global network of innovation and support.

About Bletchley Institute

Bletchley Institute is on a mission to build the world's best community for technologists and creatives to connect, grow, and change the world. Inspired by the spirit of innovation, Bletchley Institute empowers its members with experiences, programs, and content that drive personal and professional growth.

