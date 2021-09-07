Flatiron School Appoints Kate Cassino As CEO

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School ("Flatiron"), a leading educational organization that trains individuals in technology skills including software engineering, data science, cyber security, and UX/UI design, announced today the appointment of experienced edtech executive Kate Cassino as Chief Executive Officer. Delivered through direct-to-consumer, enterprise, and university partnership channels, Flatiron is dedicated to increasing the number of workers who can participate in the global technology industry. The appointment of Cassino exemplifies the company's plan to continue aggressively investing in the market opportunity to reskill and upskill today's workforce.

"I have been an advocate of education throughout my career. I'm thrilled to join an organization that is committed to helping current and future members of the workforce obtain the tools necessary to participate in the booming global technology economy. Creating opportunity for individuals in the technology industry allows them to achieve a higher quality of life and greater income security," emphasized Cassino. "Flatiron has established an unparalleled model for making technology careers accessible to individuals, including those in traditionally underrepresented groups. I look forward to continuing that mission and applying my enterprise and scholastic experience to exponentially expand the number of individuals who will be able to benefit from this life altering experience," she added.

Kate Cassino comes to Flatiron with a demonstrated record of consistent success delivering revenue growth, high employee satisfaction, and exceptional customer service. She possesses a diverse background of leadership experience, including as CEO, President, CIO, and head of Product Development and Sales within Fortune 500 and mid-market private education and technology companies. Kate joins Flatiron from Hobsons, a global education technology company serving 13 million students in K-12 and Higher Education, where she was CEO. Kate led Hobsons to become a high growth market leader by reshaping its portfolio to focus on key sectors of opportunity, building a culture of high employee satisfaction, and relentlessly pursuing positive outcomes for customers and partners.

Flatiron Founder Adam Enbar states that, "The evolution of work and online learning has been transformed by world events, creating a unique opportunity for more people to acquire skills that allow them to participate in our 21st century economy. Kate is superbly qualified to help broaden Flatiron's reach and grow the number of people who can benefit from my founding mission of creating a company that betters their lives through education."

Kate earned her B.A. in English and Education from Columbia University, Barnard College and completed an Executive Education Program from Columbia Business School. She has a teaching certificate in New York city where she taught at a local high school early in her career.

About Flatiron School

Delivered through direct-to-consumer, enterprise, and university partnership channels, Flatiron School is an education innovator teaching in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and UX/UI design. When it comes to landing a job or improving their professional opportunities, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, relevant content, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

SOURCE Flatiron School