Flatiron School Joins OneTen as Talent Development Partner to Upskill Black Americans

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School , a global higher-education institution that trains students in 21st-century skills with courses in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design, today announced its endorsement as a talent development partner by OneTen , a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies committed to upskill, hire and advance one million Black Americans over the next ten years.

By becoming a OneTen talent partner, Flatiron School is positioned to act as a talent pipeline for companies following through on DEI commitments such as OneTen, or similar pledges.

Flatiron School, which launched in 2012 and is among the longest running technical bootcamps in the country, has a long, reputable history of developing diverse talent from underrepresented communities. Flatiron School has also achieved successful outcomes for diverse learners, particularly through its John Stanley Ford Fellowship program that supports the advancement of Black tech professionals by partnering with companies to offer apprenticeships and scholarships.

"We are excited to be named an endorsed talent developer for OneTen," said Kate Cassino, CEO of Flatiron School. "Together, we'll cultivate more equitable access to opportunity and career advancement for our students, and create more flexible talent pipelines and practices that will allow employees and employers to thrive."

The network of OneTen talent developers represents leading local, regional, and national education and skill-building organizations that support diverse talent without 4-year degrees to identify, develop, and build high-value skills.

To learn more about Flatiron School, please visit our jobs report for a detailed analysis of student outcomes.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator, teaching students in-demand tech skills such as software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

