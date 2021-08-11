Flatiron School Launches Tech Scholarship Alongside Consumer Rewards Platform EssentialWorkers.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School , a global higher-education institution that trains students in 21st-century skills with courses in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design, today announced the launch of a new scholarship listed on the consumer rewards platform EssentialWorkers.com .

The scholarship is designed to provide access to career-focused education and help essential workers who are interested in career advancement qualify for financial assistance. Scholarships, which top out at $1,500 per student, will be awarded to individuals who successfully complete the admissions process, are at least 18 years of age, and are essential workers according to the federal criteria for eligibility.

EssentialWorkers.com connects essential workers with well-known brands offering exclusive deals and promotions in a wide range of consumer product and service categories.

By upskilling to in-demand fields, essential workers, such as volunteer firefighters, can continue to donate their time to a worthy cause, while also launching a new career with significant career upside.

"We couldn't be more excited to offer scholarships to essential workers who have been so pivotal in helping us navigate the COVID-19 pandemic." said Adam Enbar, CEO and co-founder of Flatiron School. "Learning a new skill is a daunting challenge and we hope this scholarship acts as additional motivation to take that leap and bet on yourself because at the end of it, you'll have a rewarding career in tech."

"We welcome the provision of a Flatiron School scholarship for essential workers and we are thrilled to have it showcased on our site," adds Anthony Rushton, CEO of EssentialWorkers.com. "We have a lot of volunteer essential worker members who will benefit from the opportunity to further their skill sets under a scholarship."

The scholarship is available to all qualified essential workers and membership on EssentialWorkers.com is not a requirement for eligibility.

The scholarship is not currently available in New York, Georgia, and Washington D.C.

About Flatiron School

Flatiron School is an education innovator, teaching students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. When it comes to landing a job, Flatiron School graduates have a proven track record of success thanks to experienced instructors, and dedicated career coaches. Flatiron School's mission is to enable the pursuit of a better life through education.

