Flatiron School Releases 2020 Jobs Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flatiron School, a global institution that trains students in 21st-century skills like software engineering, data science, cybersecurity and UX/UI design, today released its 2020 Jobs Report. Independently examined by external auditors Moody, Famiglietti & Andronico, LLP to ensure transparency and authenticity, the annual report details job placement data for 2,262 students who graduated from an online or on-campus program between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

According to the results, which consist of responses from 1,736 on-campus students and 526 online students, Flatiron School graduates secured positions quickly, and with competitive salaries. Fifty-three percent of job-seeking graduates accepted jobs within 60 days, and 86% of job-seeking graduates accepted jobs within the reporting period, despite the impact of COVID-19. The average salary of global Flatiron School graduates who accepted full-time positions and disclosed compensation was nearly $70,000. The average salary of U.S. graduates was nearly $75,000. For perspective, in 2020, the entire household median income in the United States was $68,400 . Those that took full-time contract, internship, apprenticeship, or freelance positions started at an average hourly rate of $32 per hour, more than four times the federal minimum wage ($7.25).

Graduates were hired across companies of all sizes and industries, including Twitter, Facebook, Slack, Spotify, NBA and MLB. Graduates accepted full-time roles in software engineering, data analytics, technical teaching, product management, UX design, UI design and other technical disciplines including cybersecurity.

"I am so proud of my career. I am so proud to call myself an engineer. I'm so proud to represent women in technology. I'm proud to represent Black Americans," said Olivia Auzenne, a Software Engineering graduate. "I have a sense of pride when people ask me what I do and I can say, yeah, I'm an engineer at a notable company."

The 2020 Jobs Report revealed positive movement for women in tech. The average salary for job-seeking graduates who accepted a full-time annual salaried job was 6% higher for women compared to men ($72,280 vs $68,365). In addition, 90% of women accepted full-time jobs while 83% of men accepted full-time jobs. With 32% of the 2,262 Flatiron School students being women, Flatiron School continues to work to drive positive change by partnering with like-minded organizations, offering scholarships and empowerment initiatives like Women Take Tech .

"We created a purpose-driven company as a response to our experience in tech and passion for driving stronger education, removing the high costs, barriers to entry, and stale classroom experience," said Adam Enbar, chief executive officer and co-founder of Flatiron School. "Eight years later, I'm proud that so many students of all backgrounds have entrusted us with their education, and their futures. Our graduates more than doubled in 2019 and exhibited their strength in 2020, a time of great challenge and change. I'm excited to see what we do in 2021."

The 2020 Jobs Report also revealed:

Areas in need of tech talent – of the 1,286 graduates who accepted offers within the reporting period, 69% were in Engineering, 12% were in Data Analytics, 7% were in Technical Teaching, 4% were in Product Management or Technical Project Management, 3% were in other technical disciplines, such as QA, Technical Sales, Technical Writing, Cybersecurity Engineering, or Cybersecurity Analysis, and 5% were in UX and UI design.

Online vs. On-Campus Programs – On-Campus Programs had a job placement rate 2 percentage points higher than Online Programs.

Regional differences in hiring – geography impacted job placement rates and the size of the company at which grads accepted roles. For example, 43% of Brooklyn campus graduates went on to work at large companies, whereas 48% of Londoners went on to work at smaller shops with less than 50 employees. 50% of graduates in Washington D.C. accepted a tech job within 30 days while 47% of graduates in Houston accepted a tech job within 30 days.

campus graduates went on to work at large companies, whereas 48% of Londoners went on to work at smaller shops with less than 50 employees. 50% of graduates in accepted a tech job within 30 days while 47% of graduates in accepted a tech job within 30 days. Accessible tuition rates – of the 1,942 graduates included in this report, the average tuition bill, excluding students who received full scholarships and students who enrolled in a regional Pilot Data Science program, was $13,383 .

