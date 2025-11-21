FlatRate Moving Awarded Five-Year U.S. Air Force Personnel Relocation Contract at Hanscom AFB

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlatRate Moving® has been awarded a five-year Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to provide comprehensive personnel relocation services at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.

The agreement, Contract #FA283525A0008, was officially posted on the federal procurement website SAM.gov under notice ID PZI_1614:

https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/ec19fa68d66c44f7b068ebb8022080d3/view

Covering the FY2026–2030 performance period, the BPA carries an estimated total contract value between $3 million and $5 million. Under this agreement, FlatRate Moving will support the 66th Air Base Group by relocating approximately 3,000 personnel across Hanscom AFB and surrounding leased facilities.

Scope of work includes:

Office and personnel moves within and between base facilities





Packing, transportation, and reinstallation of equipment and furnishings





Disassembly and reassembly of modular cubicles and workstations





Secure handling of computers, files, and sensitive office materials





Full compliance with all Air Force safety and operational standards

Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the SAM.gov listing currently reflects a placeholder entry, with final pricing and contract ceiling to be determined upon the resumption of normal contracting operations and budget finalization.

This award expands FlatRate Moving's growing federal contracting portfolio and underscores the company's ongoing commitment to providing professional, secure, and high-quality relocation services for U.S. Government agencies nationwide.

Founded in 1991, FlatRate Moving® pioneered the flat-rate pricing model that transformed the moving industry by eliminating hourly estimates and unexpected charges. Over the past three decades, the company has grown from its New York City headquarters into a national relocation and logistics provider, offering end-to-end services for residential, commercial, military, and government moves. FlatRate operates advanced logistics centers and storage facilities across major U.S. markets, supported by a fleet of specialized vehicles, trained crews, and proprietary technology for inventory management, shipment tracking, and project coordination.

FlatRate's government division holds multiple contracts with federal, state, and municipal agencies, and is fully licensed, insured, and compliant with GSA and Department of Defense standards. Through its continued investment in quality, security, and innovation, FlatRate Moving remains dedicated to supporting mission-critical relocations with efficiency, integrity, and care.

