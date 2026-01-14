FLATS®, a Proper Company, Expands Chicago Presence with Addition of Millie on Michigan and The Weyland

Proper in partnership with CEDARSt announces the addition of two properties and a pipeline of four additional closings in 2026 as it scales national acquisition platform.

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper, a national acquisitions platform and property manager, today announced the addition of two distinct Chicago residential assets to its growing portfolio: Millie on Michigan, a premier luxury tower on the Magnificent Mile, and The Weyland, a boutique community situated at the nexus of the vibrant Bucktown and Logan Square neighborhoods.

These additions underscore Proper's accelerating growth and continued expansion. With two additional closings planned for Q1 and two more slated for later this year, Proper is aggressively executing its mission to consolidate the market by acquiring and empowering best-in-class management companies.

"Expanding our footprint with two such distinct properties demonstrates the versatility of the Proper model," said Brian Duggan, CEO and Founder of Proper. "Whether it is a flagship high-rise like Millie or a neighborhood gem like The Weyland, we are able to deploy national-scale infrastructure and streamline back-office operations, allowing our local teams to focus on what matters most, the resident and client experience."

Millie on Michigan: Iconic Luxury

Located at 88 E. Wacker Place, Millie on Michigan is a 47-story luxury tower featuring 289 units and world-class amenities. Proper has assumed management to drive higher net operating income (NOI) through operational efficiencies, centralized services, and improved purchasing power, ensuring the asset operates at peak performance.

The Weyland: Boutique Living in Bucktown

Formerly known as AM 1980, The Weyland (1980 N. Milwaukee Ave) is a 132-unit residential community located where Bucktown meets Logan Square. Following its acquisition, the property has been rebranded as The Weyland and is undergoing operational enhancements under Proper's guidance. By leveraging Proper's centralized resources, the property can now offer the high-touch service of a boutique building with the stability and sophistication of a national institutional asset.

These strategic additions follow Proper's recent acquisitions of FLATS®, Guardian, Drexel, and CommonPlace, further solidifying its position as a rapidly growing force in the national multifamily market.

Multimedia & Resources:

Millie on Michigan Website: www.livethemillie.com

The Weyland Website: livetheweyland.com

livetheweyland.com Proper Website: properpmc.com

About Proper Proper is a national collective of real estate owners and operators that is acquiring property management companies and re-imagining the industry standards. Headquartered in Chicago and backed by TriSpan, Proper unites best-in-class local management companies under a shared-ownership model. With a rapidly growing portfolio of partner companies, Proper combines the operational infrastructure of a national powerhouse with the specialized expertise of local stewardship. Founded by Brian Duggan and Alex Samoylovich, the company empowers its teams with streamlined processes and national resources, ensuring the focus remains on delivering long-term value for owners, residents, and communities. For more information, visit properpmc.com.

About TriSpan Founded in 2015, TriSpan is a private equity firm with offices in New York and London that invests in lower middle market companies in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. TriSpan is committed to creating value through using a combination of deep operational and financial resources to accelerate growth and drive improved performance. Since inception, the firm has completed 22 platform investments, as well as over 85 bolt-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.trispanllp.com.

SOURCE Proper