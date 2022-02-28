FlatWorld Textbooks Receive Multiple Awards from 2022 Textbook & Academic Authors Association

Prestigious awards, alongside year-over-year growth, reaffirms demand for affordable high-quality college textbooks Tweet this

TAA will recognize these textbooks during an awards ceremony on Friday, June 17, 2022.

2022 Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA) Most Promising New Textbook Award winner:

Judges for the TAA Most Promising New Textbook Award commented, "Mastering Human Resource Management is a wonderful entry-level text that provides students with the knowledge needed to know about the HR profession. The book bravely discusses many current HR quandaries, requiring that the students connect the theories and informational content to the real world work environment. It provides an engaging structure within which key ideas relating to the execution of HR were embedded."

2022 Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA) Excellence Award winners:

Judges for the TAA Excellence Award commented, "Data Analytics Using Excel® Microsoft 365: With Accounting and Finance Datasets is the example for how a data analysis textbook should be written and presented. It successfully takes on the challenging task of introducing students to Excel and motivates them to continue learning more complex financial analytics. This book deserves to win the Textbook Excellence Award because of the easy to follow examples that engage students and build on one another resulting in the student effortlessly developing skills crucial in the business world."

Judges for the TAA Excellence Award commented, "Principles of Economics deserves hands-down to win the Textbook Excellence Award. This textbook attempts to provide an integrated and coherent view of the totality of micro and macroeconomics for undergraduates and succeeds more completely than any text I have seen. Staying current, this learner engaging textbook makes the important and fun subject a truly joyful learning experience."

About FlatWorld

FlatWorld publishes affordable, high-quality learning materials, including both digital and print textbooks, and a robust online homework platform. Professors at over 2,000 colleges and universities across the U.S., Canada, and around the world, teach with a FlatWorld textbook. Learn more at www.flatworld.com.

About the Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA)

The Textbook & Academic Authors Association (TAA) provides a wide range of professional development resources, events, and networking opportunities for textbook authors and authors of scholarly journal articles and books. www.TAAonline.net

SOURCE FlatWorld