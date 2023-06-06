Flaus, the Electric Flosser, is Honored in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards Amid its Direct-To-Consumer Launch

The Honor Recognizes Flaus' Innovative Tech That is Universally Designed to Change Dental Flossing Behavior and Help Decrease Oral-Related Health Risks

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flaus, the world's first electric flosser, is named a finalist in the Wellness category for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. Flaus is recognized for its revolutionary, patented technology and accessible design that makes flossing as quick, easy, and comfortable as brushing your teeth. The Flaus electric flosser combines real dental floss with 10,000 sonic vibrations per minute to move quickly and gently between tight teeth, removing stubborn plaque and debris that a toothbrush cannot reach, while also gently massaging the gums.

Flaus is a female-founded company on a mission to help people keep their teeth for life. This mission is in response to Center for Disease Control (CDC) data that shows nearly half of U.S. adults over 30 years old have some form of gum disease, along with a body of scientific research that shows it can lead to serious illness such as Alzheimer's, dementia, heart disease, diabetes, and oral cancer.

"While most Americans know flossing regularly is important, studies show only 30% of Americans claim to floss daily. We believe there is a better way, so we invented Flaus as the world's first electric flosser," said Samantha Coxe, Co-Founder and CEO of Flaus. "We are grateful to the Fast Company team for recognizing the world-changing potential of Flaus and our intent to transform a dreadful chore into a delightful ritual, making daily flossing more accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

The Flaus electric flosser has been thoughtfully designed to remove the physical barriers of traditional string flossing through its human-centric design and ergonomic handle that increases the accessibility of daily flossing for people of all physical capabilities, including single-hand use and those with dexterity impairments. Every detail has been considered, from web accessibility to the packaging design that integrates braille throughout the unboxing experience.

The Flaus electric flosser is also designed with a sustainable vision, including a reusable handle with a one-month battery life and floss head refills that reduce the average amount of floss per use by up to 95% and are made with recyclable plastic. Flaus has recently launched a recycling program whereby customers can return used floss heads as well as other oral care products to be recycled at a dedicated oral care waste management facility.

The Flaus electric flosser starter kit is now available for purchase online at www.goflaus.com , starting at $99 with a 3-month floss head refill subscription for $15. Early adopters of the Flaus electric flosser will automatically be recognized as a legacy Founding Flauser with future special access and offers to new product developments and acknowledged as a member of the brand's inaugural 'wellness changemakers' community.

Flaus was founded on the mission to help people keep their teeth for life by transforming daily routines into delightful rituals. Flaus believes in redefining oral beauty by improving accessibility, sustainability, education and innovation in the oral care space, and inspiring self-acceptance and empowering self-expression for real people, real teeth, and real smiles. The company has been honored as a finalist in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards and is the first prize winner at the 2022 SXSW Pitch® event as the Best Speed Pitch in the Health, Wearables and Wellbeing Category. Flaus became a public benefit corporation (PBC) under Delaware law in 2021 and is based out of New York City. For more information on the benefits of Flaus, visit www.goflaus.com and @goflaus on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

