WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavia , a leader in premium coffee systems, is making cozy fall moments even sweeter with the launch of Cocoa Bliss, a new rich and indulgent hot cocoa designed to deliver the aroma, flavor, and velvety consistency of a classic favorite—ready in about a minute. Whether you're starting your morning, taking a midday break, or winding down your workday, Cocoa Bliss is a simple way to add a little sweetness to your routine.

Flavia Introduces Cocoa Bliss: Indulgent Hot Cocoa Made Simple

"As we head into the colder months of the year, we wanted to introduce something new that invites people to take a moment for themselves and indulge in a seasonal classic that can be enjoyed all year long," said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing at Lavazza North America. "Cocoa Bliss will be an important part of our specialty beverage offering, adding a sweet option that customers can enjoy as part of their everyday routine."

The newest addition to Flavia's beverages, Cocoa Bliss joins an assortment that includes bold coffees, creamy lattes, tea lattes, and refreshing infused waters. Together, these offerings make Flavia a complete beverage system, delivering something for every taste, preference, and mood - whether you're starting your morning, taking a midday break, or winding down after a long day.

Here's what makes Cocoa Bliss a truly satisfying cup:

Rich and indulgent taste: Perfectly brewed chocolate flavor that satisfies sweet cravings.

Convenient and quick: Ready in about a minute, great for any time of the day.

Quality Ingredients: Made with real cocoa, 11g of sugar, and 70 calories per drink.

Luxuriously smooth: Sweetened for a comforting, cozy experience.

Cocoa Bliss is available beginning November 10, 2025, and is available to purchase via select beverage distributors and online.

To learn more, visit flavia.com.

About Flavia

Since 1982, Flavia has been revolutionizing the way people experience coffee at work and beyond. Rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality, Flavia combines advanced single-serve brewing technology with a passion for premium café-style beverages. Our proprietary brewing system ensures every cup is brewed fresh, delivering bold flavors without compromise or waste.

Designed with today's dynamic workspaces in mind, from personal spaces and home offices to breakrooms and large offices, Flavia offers unparalleled convenience, variety, and reliability. Whether it's a bold coffee, creamy latte, invigorating tea, refreshing infused water, or an iced coffee, Flavia provides a café-quality experience that fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles and satisfies evolving consumer demands.

Flavia is proud to be part of the Lavazza family, sharing a passion for excellence and enhancing everyday moments with exceptional coffee.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

