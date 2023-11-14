Flavor Enhancer Market to Reach $20.4 Billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2032: Allied Market Research

Increased consumption of processed foods is predicted to drive the global flavor enhancer market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, "Flavor Enhancer Market by Type (Acidulants, Glutamates, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins, Yeast Extracts, and Others), and Application (Processed Convenience Foods, Beverages, Meat & Fish Products, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". As per the report, the global flavor enhancer market is expected to gather a revenue of $20,414.6 million by 2032. The market accounted for $11,400.0 million in 2022 and is forecasted to surge at a CAGR of 5.7% during the 2023-2032 period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3435

Primary growth drivers of the market

Increased consumption of processed foods is anticipated to propel the growth rate of the global flavor enhancer market higher. On the contrary, negative health impacts of flavor enhancers are projected to restrict market growth. Nevertheless, widespread utilization of new natural ingredients with high umami content is predicted to create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $11,400.0 million Market Size in 2032 $20,414.6 million CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Type, Application, and Region. Drivers · Increasing demand for packaged and processed foods and functional foods · Technological advancements Restraints · Health risks associated with artificial flavor enhancers · Stringent governmental regulations Opportunities · Escalation in demand for flavor enhancers in developing countries · Innovations in umami flavors

The glutamates segment to grow substantially in the analysis period

Based on type, the glutamates segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and will continue on its growth trajectory to push the growth of the market. The rising popularity of processed foods and international cuisines is anticipated to push the market ahead. The acidulants segment, on the other hand, is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the analysis timeframe. Increasing use of acidulants in flavor enhancers to impart a tangy or acidic taste to the food items is estimated to result in expansion of the industry.

Buy This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/49wXjxZ

The processed convenience food segment to be highly profitable

Based on application, the processed convenience food segment garnered the maximum revenue in 2022 and is likely to continue to dominate during the analysis period. Increasing demand for processed convenience foods as an easy meal solution is expected to play a huge role in the growth of the market. The meat and fish products segment, on the other hand, is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the 2022-2032 period. Extensive use of flavor enhancers in meat and fish items is sure to impact the market growth positively.

Asia-Pacific to be the most lucrative by 2032

By region, the Asia-Pacific flavor enhancer market accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Furthermore, the same region is expected to have the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Changing consumer habits and shifting taste preferences is predicted to widen the scope of the market in this region.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3435

Major Companies in the Market

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

KERRY GROUP PLC

MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.

ANGEL YEAST CO., LTD.

LESAFFRE ET COMPAGNIE

TATE AND LYLE PLC

FUFENG GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS AND FRAGRANCES INC.

DSM-FIRMENICH AG

GIVAUDAN SA

The report provides a comprehensive study of the business performance of these companies and their strategies to highlight the competitive scenario in the industry.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Energy Drinks Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2032

Alginate Casings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2031

Catering And Food Service Contract Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2032

Mascarpone Cheese Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023–2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada

(Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research