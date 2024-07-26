Flavor on the Fly: An Exciting New Series from Flylords Exploring the Intersection of Fly-Fishing, Food, and Community

BASALT, Colo., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flylords is thrilled to announce that all episodes of "Flavor on the Fly," an original series dedicated to exploring the confluence of fly-fishing, food, and community, are live now! Traditionally, the relationship between fishing and food has been viewed through a narrow lens of "Catch and Keep." However, this series dives much deeper, revealing the intricate symbiosis between the two in an endless hunt for inspiration.

Hosted by professional chef Ranga Perera, "Flavor on the Fly" highlights the complexities of elements present in both food and fishing, such as seasonality and location. This 3-episode mini-season took viewers on a journey far from Montana, as Ranga ventured into parts of the U.S. he had never explored before. Traveling through Vermont, Maine, and New York, Ranga met with local anglers, chefs, purveyors, and unique characters from all walks of life, gaining authentic perspectives into these one-of-a-kind places.

Meet Ranga Perera

Ranga Perera, born in Sri Lanka, grew up surrounded by the vibrant flavors and recipes of his family and culture. Moving to California at a young age, he further developed his love for cooking. With inherent culinary talent but no formal training, Italian chef and restaurant owner Guiseppe Dossi recognized Ranga's potential and took him under his wing, igniting Ranga's passion for cooking. Shortly after, Ranga moved to Montana, where he honed his culinary skills and discovered his love for fly fishing after catching his first cutthroat on the fly.

Since then, Ranga has continued to merge his love of fly fishing and food in innovative ways. Balancing local and exotic ingredients, Perera is a master of flavor, drawing inspiration from the places he visits, the people he meets, and the environments he immerses himself in. "Flavor on the Fly" is the culmination of Ranga's passions, exploring the Northeast through a unique lens and incorporating each fishery seamlessly into meals centered around community and shared experiences.

Join us as we embark on this unique adventure, celebrating the intersection of fly-fishing, food, and community with Ranga Perera. You can now watch all episodes of "Flavor on the Fly" and experience the Northeast like never before.

Contact: Jack Nickens, [email protected]

