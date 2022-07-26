Flavored Cigar Market Size to Grow by USD 3.19 billion, 47% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC., Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG, Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc., Drew Estate, Fuente Marketing Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, Rocky Patel , Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Swisher International Inc. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Type (machine-made and hand-rolled) and flavor (fruit-flavored cigar, alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar, and others)

Type (machine-made and hand-rolled) and flavor (fruit-flavored cigar, alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar, and others) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Flavored Cigar Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.18%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The flavored cigar market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are listed below:

Imperial Brands - In May 2021, the company committed to lowering its carbon footprints and was recognized as a climate leader by the Financial Times.

Rocky Patel - In May 2020, the company announced Rocky Patel premium cigars are the new official manufacturer of the cigar-smoking world championship (CSWC) cigar.

Regional Market Outlook

The flavored cigar market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the market in the region. The high popularity of disposable products, the rise in availability in retail stores and through online channels, and rapidly increasing demand from the young population base will drive the flavored cigar market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market-

Flavored Cigar Market Driver:

High appeal to flavored cigars among young adults:

The popularity of different flavored cigars, such as cherry, grapes, chocolate, and strawberry, is increasing among the youth. These flavored cigars are considered alternatives to cigarettes. As flavors can mask the harshness of cigar smoke, it is convenient for new smokers.

Flavored Cigar Market Trend:

Customization and discounted prices:

Many consumers prefer personalized flavored cigars. Players such as Custom Tobacco and Bobalu Cigar offer platforms to design personalized cigars. They offer cigars in a variety of flavors, shapes, and sizes. This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, which will increase the popularity of flavored cigars. Many retailers are selling flavored cigars of various brands at discounted prices.

Flavored Cigar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Malaysia, and Belgium Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC., Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG, Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc., Drew Estate, Fuente Marketing Ltd., Gurkha Cigar Group, Imperial Brands Plc, Rocky Patel, Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Swisher International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Tobacco market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Machine-made - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Machine-made - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hand-rolled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hand-rolled - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Flavor

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Flavor - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Flavor

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Flavor

6.3 Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Fruit-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Fruit-flavored cigar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Alcohol- and non-alcohol-flavored cigar - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Flavor

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Flavor

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 48: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 49: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 50: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 51: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 52: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC.

Exhibit 53: ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC. - Overview



Exhibit 54: ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: ALEC BRADLEY CIGAR DISTRIBUTORS INC. - Key offerings

11.4 Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 56: Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 57: Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.5 Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc.

11.5 Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc.
Exhibit 59: Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc. - Overview

Online Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc. - Product and service

Online Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Davidoff of Geneva USA Online Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Drew Estate

Exhibit 62: Drew Estate - Overview



Exhibit 63: Drew Estate - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Drew Estate - Key offerings

11.7 Fuente Marketing Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Fuente Marketing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Fuente Marketing Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Fuente Marketing Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Gurkha Cigar Group

Exhibit 68: Gurkha Cigar Group - Overview



Exhibit 69: Gurkha Cigar Group - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Gurkha Cigar Group - Key offerings

11.9 Imperial Brands Plc

Exhibit 71: Imperial Brands Plc - Overview



Exhibit 72: Imperial Brands Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Imperial Brands - Key news



Exhibit 74: Imperial Brands Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Imperial Brands Plc - Segment focus

11.10 Rocky Patel

Exhibit 76: Rocky Patel - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 77: Rocky Patel - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 78: Rocky Patel - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 79: Rocky Patel - Key offerings

11.11 Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Exhibit 80: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Overview



Exhibit 81: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS - Segment focus

11.12 Swisher International Inc.

Exhibit 84: Swisher International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Swisher International Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Swisher International Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

