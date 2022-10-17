Flavored Milk Market in India to grow by USD 3.94 Bn by 2026, High Nutritional Value And High Shelf Life to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavored milk market size in India is expected to grow by USD 3.94 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 14.43% according to Technavio. The high nutritional value and high shelf life, high milk production capacity, and increasing consumer disposable income will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flavored Milk Market in India 2022-2026

However, growing competition among market vendors, the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies, and the availability of substitutes at lower prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Flavored Milk Market in India Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment in India will significantly increase its market share. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the opening of new stores in India by hypermarkets that sell flavored milk, such as Big Bazar and hyper city, will boost flavored milk sales.

Flavored Milk Market in India Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our flavored milk market in India report covers the following areas:

Flavored Milk Market size in India

Flavored Milk Market trends in India

Flavored Milk Market industry analysis in India

This study identifies the high nutritional value and high shelf life as one of the prime reasons driving the flavored milk market in India during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Flavored Milk Market in India Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flavored Milk Market in India, including some of the vendors such as vendors backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Flavored Milk Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Heritage Foods Ltd.

Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

Sofina SA

The Hershey Co.

The Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Corp. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Flavored Milk Market in India Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the flavored milk market in India growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the flavored milk market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flavored milk market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the flavored milk market in Indian vendors

Related Reports:

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, and Waterers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Soy Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Flavored Milk Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% Market growth 2022-2026 $3.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.44 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Heritage Foods Ltd., Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Sofina SA, The Hershey Co., and The Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Corp. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: India - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: India market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Market Segmentation by Flavor

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Flavor - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Flavor

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Flavor

6.3 Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Chocolate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Chocolate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Fruit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Fruit - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Fruit - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Vanilla - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Vanilla - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Vanilla - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 High nutritional value and high shelf life

8.1.2 High milk production capacity

8.1.3 Increasing consumer disposable income

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing competition among market vendors

8.2.2 Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergies

8.2.3 Availability of substitutes at lower prices

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 New product launches

8.3.2 Increasing retail outlets

8.3.3 Growing popularity among children and adults

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: ?Landscape disruption?

Exhibit 37: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: ?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 40: CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 41: CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 42: CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 43: CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Exhibit 44: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview

Exhibit 45: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings

10.5 Heritage Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Heritage Foods Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 57: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 58: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Nestle SA - Key news

Exhibit 60: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 Parag Milk Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Parag Milk Foods Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Parag Milk Foods Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Parag Milk Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Sofina SA

Exhibit 65: Sofina SA - Overview

Exhibit 66: Sofina SA - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Sofina SA - Key offerings

10.11 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 68: The Hershey Co. - Overview

Exhibit 69: The Hershey Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings

10.12 The Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: The Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Corp. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: The Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Corp. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74: The Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio