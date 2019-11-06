Flavored Powder Drinks Market Outlook to 2023 Featuring Key Players: Nestle, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Pepsi & Kraft Heinz | Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Flavored Powder Drinks Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Flavored powder drinks are also termed as "Processed Beverage Products"; existing mainly in powdered form which comprises fruit, chocolate, instant mix, and the other beverage mixes.

Factors such as health benefits associated with the consumption of such products, technological innovations, rising disposable income, increasing expenditure, flavored powdered drinks comprise important constituents such as high-quality fats, proteins, and carbohydrates are likely to drive the flavored powder drinks market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, weak economic condition in the underdeveloped countries, low exposure to such products, economic instability are anticipated to hinder flavored powder drinks market growth in future. However, advertising of products and heavy promotional and marketing activities is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

This market could be explored by product type, end user, and geography. Flavored powder drinks market by product type could spsan Chocolate-based and Malt-based. The "Chocolate-Based Flavored Powder Drinks" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. The factors that could be attributed to the growth of the market include the rising consumption of chocolate-based flavored powder for drinks in emerging countries and increasing demand.

This market could be explored based on the end user as Independent Retailers, Online Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, and Others. Flavored powder drinks market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe.

North America is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as establishment of a financial condition of countries such as India and China, increasing demand and rising working population. North America is followed by the European region.

Leading Key players operating in the flavored powder drinks market include Coca-Cola, Unilever, Mars, Pepsi, Kraft Heinz, Philip Morris International, Danone, Suki Bakery, Yonho Soybean Milk, Mondelez International, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Nestle, Associated British Foods (ABF), and PepsiCo. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Flavored Powder Drinks in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Flavored Powder Drinks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nestle



Unilever



Coca-Cola



Pepsi



Kraft Heinz



Mars



Danone



Philip Morris International

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cold Water to Drink



Hot Water to Drink

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Flavored Powder Drinks for each application, including

Commercial



Household

