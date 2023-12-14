Flavored powder drinks market size to grow by USD 14.52 billion from 2023 to 2028; APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the market- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

14 Dec, 2023, 01:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavored powder drinks market size is expected to grow by USD 14.52 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the health benefits of flavored powder drinks is notably driving the flavored powder drinks market. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices for flavored powder drinks may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (chocolate-based flavored powder drinks, malt-based flavored powder drinks, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, independent retailers, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2024-2028

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

The chocolate-based flavored powder drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to their increasing popularity with consumers, the sale of chocolate-flavored powder drinks is growing. For the recovery from postworkout, chocolate powder drinks with added protein and amino acids are commonly used. Muscle repairs and glycogen replenishment can be facilitated by a combination of protein and carbohydrates. A strong demand for chocolate-flavored powder drinks has been created between different consumer groups due to the combination of a favorite flavor with health benefits stemming from powders.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The flavored powder drinks market in APAC is driven by the growing demand for flavored powder drinks in rising economies such as India and China. Disposable income for consumers will increase due to strong economic growth in these countries. This will allow them to spend on products such as flavored powder drinks. Moreover, to increase their presence in the markets, market players including Nestle and Abbott have been investing in infrastructure development in APAC. Thus, the flavored powder drinks market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Company Insights 
The flavored powder drinks market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Dyla Brands, Insta Foods, Kent Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Lasco Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, and US Foods Holding Corp.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The energy drinks market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 40.04 billion. 

The functional drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 57.04 billion.

Flavored Powder Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 14.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.51

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Dyla Brands, Insta Foods, Kent Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Lasco Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, and US Foods Holding Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market size to increase by USD 7.56 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML and more among key companies- Technavio

Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market size to increase by USD 7.56 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML and more among key companies- Technavio

The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market is expected to grow by USD 7.56 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum...
Expanded Polystyrene Market size to increase by USD 2.78 billion from 2023 to 2028; Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE and more among key companies- Technavio

Expanded Polystyrene Market size to increase by USD 2.78 billion from 2023 to 2028; Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE and more among key companies- Technavio

The expanded polystyrene market size is expected to grow by USD 2.78 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.