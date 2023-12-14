Flavored powder drinks market size to grow by USD 14.52 billion from 2023 to 2028; APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavored powder drinks market size is expected to grow by USD 14.52 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the health benefits of flavored powder drinks is notably driving the flavored powder drinks market. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices for flavored powder drinks may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (chocolate-based flavored powder drinks, malt-based flavored powder drinks, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, independent retailers, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The chocolate-based flavored powder drinks segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to their increasing popularity with consumers, the sale of chocolate-flavored powder drinks is growing. For the recovery from postworkout, chocolate powder drinks with added protein and amino acids are commonly used. Muscle repairs and glycogen replenishment can be facilitated by a combination of protein and carbohydrates. A strong demand for chocolate-flavored powder drinks has been created between different consumer groups due to the combination of a favorite flavor with health benefits stemming from powders.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The flavored powder drinks market in APAC is driven by the growing demand for flavored powder drinks in rising economies such as India and China. Disposable income for consumers will increase due to strong economic growth in these countries. This will allow them to spend on products such as flavored powder drinks. Moreover, to increase their presence in the markets, market players including Nestle and Abbott have been investing in infrastructure development in APAC. Thus, the flavored powder drinks market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The flavored powder drinks market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Dyla Brands, Insta Foods, Kent Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Lasco Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, and US Foods Holding Corp.

Flavored Powder Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 14.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.51 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Dyla Brands, Insta Foods, Kent Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Lasco Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, and US Foods Holding Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

