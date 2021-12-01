Flavored Water Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 40510 Million By 2027 At A CAGR of 7.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flavored Water Market is segmented By Type - Sugary, Sugarless, Market By Application - Retail Stores, Supermarkets, E-retailers. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Vitamins & Supplements Category.

The global Flavored Water market size is projected to reach USD 40510 million by 2027, from USD 23280 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the flavored water market are

The popularity of zero-calorie and low-carb soft drinks among millennials is increasing. Growing awareness of a healthy lifestyle, rising obesity rates, and an aging population in metropolitan areas are all driving the demand for flavored water, thereby increasing the flavored water market size.

Due to rising health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for flavored hydration products enhanced with the benefits of minerals and vitamins grew rapidly, particularly among health-conscious consumers with mid-to-high income levels.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-28L2825/Flavored_Water_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FLAVORED WATER MARKET

The rising prevalence of obesity and growing awareness about healthy lifestyles among the urban population is expected to remain the key drivers governing the growth of the global flavored and functional water market. As customers' health concerns keep them away from artificially flavored beverages and fizzy drinks, flavored water is becoming more popular. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the flavored market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, flavored water is particularly appealing due to its health benefits. The availability of a variety of flavors and possibilities in flavored and functional water will also help to increase the flavored water market, as consumers prefer to test new flavors and stick to the best of them.

Although flavored water is a bit pricey, rising income levels presently allow individuals, particularly in developing countries, to consume premium products like this water. This is expected to be a primary element influencing market expansion positively.

Furthermore, the constant introduction of novel tastes, innovative packaging, and the addition of functional ingredients have all contributed to the shaping and growth of the flavored water market. To appeal to modern consumers, companies are adding vitamins and minerals to their drinks. As consumer awareness of sustainability and the environment grows, industry participants are increasingly selling flavored waters in environmentally friendly packaging. To cater to ecologically aware consumers, several manufacturers sell their drinks in aluminum cans. Furthermore, customers want drinks that are responsibly sourced and produced. This trend has provided industry participants with prospects for expansion.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-28L2825/global-flavored-water

FLAVORED WATER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on end-user, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Because of the shopping experience, many people choose to buy bottled water from supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, as a result of the pandemic, online portals have emerged as one of the most important distribution channels for manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and consumers.

Based on region, the North America region is the most lucrative. The region's supremacy can be linked to the individuals' high disposable income and high urbanization. North American consumers prefer flavored water to calorie-dense beverages, boosting market demand.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-28L2825/Flavored_Water_Market

Flavored Water Market By Company

Coca Cola

Kraft Heinz

Nestle

PepsiCo

Sunny Delight Beverages

Balance Water Company

Cargill

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Nanone

Red Bull

DS Group

XALTA

Daily Drinks

Neviot Global

Blue Keld Spring

Mondelez International

Flavored Water Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-28L2825/Flavored_Water_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-28L2825&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The bottled water market is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 319,860 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2016 and 2022

- Global Naturally Flavored Water Market Research Report 2021

- Global and Japan Unflavored and Flavored Birch Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and Japan Packaged Cactus Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Flavored Drinking Water Market Research Report 2021

- Global and China Functional Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Bottled Water Products Market Research Report 2021

- Global and Japan Packaged Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Flavored Syrups Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

- Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Research Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports on Flavored water

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports