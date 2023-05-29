Flavored Yogurt Market size to grow by USD 9,896.12 million from 2022 to 2027, The increased online penetration of products to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavored yogurt market size is set to grow by USD 9,896.12 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.78%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavored Yogurt Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arla Foods amba, Cabot Creamery, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Lausanne Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP, Nestle SA, Noosa yoghurt, Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd., Stonyfield Farm Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. The Increased online penetration of products, frequent product launches, and consumers purchasing health-benefiting products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flavored Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Flavored Yogurt Market is segmented by:

Form factor

Spoonable



Drinkable

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the spoonable segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This type of yogurt has grown in popularity recently due to its health benefits and convenience. As spoonable yogurt can be consumed in a more traditional way and is a flexible ingredient in cooking and baking, many consumers prefer it to other types of yogurt, such as drinkable or squeezable yogurt. Hence, the high demand for spoonable yogurt is likely to continue to grow, which in turn will boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, request a sample report!

Flavored Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the flavored yogurt market include Arla Foods amba, Cabot Creamery, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Lausanne Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP, Nestle SA, Noosa yoghurt, Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd., Stonyfield Farm Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the flavored yogurt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Cabot Creamery - The company offers yogurts such as Lowfat Plain Greek Yogurt and Plain Greek Yogurt.

The company offers yogurts such as Lowfat Plain Greek Yogurt and Plain Greek Yogurt. Chr Hansen Holding AS - The company offers yogurts under the brand name YOFLEX.

The company offers yogurts under the brand name YOFLEX. Danone SA - The company offers yogurts such as fruit yogurts and flavored yogurts.

The flavored yogurt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased online penetration of products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Increasing lactose intolerance among consumers will hamper the market growth.

Flavored Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased online penetration of products significantly drives market growth.

A shift toward online websites by consumers to buy groceries and other eatables such as flavored yogurt can be observed in the market.

Since online retailers are convenient and provide services like same-day delivery as well as a variety of offers and discounts, consumers prefer to place their orders through online retailers.

Hence, such drivers boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Plant-based product gaining traction is an emerging trend in the flavored yogurt market.

Customers search for alternatives to dairy-based products because they have become more health conscious.

Yogurt made from plants often has fewer calories, saturated fat, and cholesterol and can be a good source of protein and fiber.

Furthermore, yogurt made from plant-based ingredients like soy, almonds, or coconut has a smaller environmental impact.

Yogurt made from dairy cannot be consumed by those who have lactose intolerance, or dairy allergies, or who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, for which, yogurt made from plants is a good substitute for these people.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Increasing lactose intolerance among consumers is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Lactose intolerance occurs when the body is unable to digest the lactose found in milk and other dairy products.

Bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal pain are common lactose intolerance symptoms.

As a result of the campaigns and initiatives launched by businesses to raise awareness of the problem of lactose intolerance and inform consumers of the terrible consequences, the prevalence of lactose intolerance conditions has increased among people in various parts of the world.

Hence, conditions like lactose intolerance impede market growth during the forecast period.

To gain insights about drivers, trends, and challenges, buy now!

Flavored Yogurt Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist flavored yogurt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flavored yogurt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flavored yogurt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flavored yogurt market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ice cream market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,308.74 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (impulse, take home, and artisanal), type (dairy and non-dairy), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing popularity of plant-based ice cream is notably driving the market growth.

The yogurt market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 42.2 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (spoonable yogurt and drinkable yogurt), flavor (plain and flavored), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing consumption of greek yogurt is notably driving the market growth.

Flavored Yogurt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,896.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Australia, Ireland, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arla Foods amba, Cabot Creamery, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Lausanne Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP, Nestle SA, Noosa yoghurt, Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd., Stonyfield Farm Inc., and The Coca Cola Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Form Factor



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flavored yogurt market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flavored yogurt market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Form factor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Form factor Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Form Factor

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Form Factor - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Form Factor

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Form Factor



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Form Factor

6.3 Spoonable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Spoonable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Spoonable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Spoonable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Spoonable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Drinkable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Drinkable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Drinkable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Drinkable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Drinkable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Form Factor

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Form Factor ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Ireland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Ireland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Chobani Global Holdings LLC

Exhibit 111: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 112: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 114: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 115: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 117: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.5 Danone SA

Exhibit 119: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 122: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.6 Fage International SA

Exhibit 124: Fage International SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Fage International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Fage International SA - Key offerings

12.7 Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 131: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 132: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 133: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 134: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 135: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.9 LACTALIS Group

Exhibit 136: LACTALIS Group - Overview



Exhibit 137: LACTALIS Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: LACTALIS Group - Key offerings

12.10 Lausanne Dairies

Exhibit 139: Lausanne Dairies - Overview



Exhibit 140: Lausanne Dairies - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Lausanne Dairies - Key offerings

12.11 Menchies Group Inc.

Exhibit 142: Menchies Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Menchies Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Menchies Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP

Exhibit 148: Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP - Overview



Exhibit 149: Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP - Key offerings

12.14 Nestle SA

Exhibit 151: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 154: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.15 Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Stonyfield Farm Inc.

Exhibit 159: Stonyfield Farm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Stonyfield Farm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Stonyfield Farm Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 162: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 165: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio