Flavored Yogurt Market to increase by USD 9.9 billion from 2022 to 2027 | APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flavored yogurt market size is expected to grow by USD 9.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. Increased online penetration of products is notably driving the flavored yogurt market. However, factors such as Increasing lactose intolerance among consumers may impede market growth. The market is segmented by form factor (spoonable and drinkable), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the spoonable segment will be significant during the forecast period. The spoonable yogurt segment had a significant market share in the global market in 2022. This type of yogurt has become increasingly popular due to its convenience and health benefits. Unlike drinkable or squeezable yogurt, spoonable yogurt can be consumed in a more traditional way and is a versatile ingredient in cooking and baking. It is preferred by many consumers for these reasons. Probiotics, which are helpful bacteria that support the gut's microbiome, are present in spoonable yogurt and are often marketed as being good for boosting the immune system and improving digestive health. Additionally, spoonable yogurt is often considered a better alternative to unhealthy snacks like candy or chips because it is low in calories and high in protein. It is a popular option for those who want to maintain a healthy diet. Moreover, spoonable yogurt can be used in a variety of dishes, including smoothies, dips, and baked goods. As a result, the demand for spoonable yogurt is expected to continue to grow, leading to an increase in the global market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. APAC region dominated the global market in 2022. This growth was driven by an increase in consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle and rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of yogurt. Additionally, the demand for fortified food and beverages has also contributed to the increasing popularity of flavored yogurt. The region has seen a rise in the number of organized retail outlets that offer flavored yogurt, and there has been an introduction of new and novel products in the market. This shift in consumer preferences towards healthy products has led to an increased demand for flavored yogurt. To attract a larger customer base, regional vendors are forming strategic alliances and partnerships. These factors are expected to continue positively impacting the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The flavored yogurt market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Arla Foods amba, Cabot Creamery, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., General Mills Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., LACTALIS Group, Lausanne Dairies, Menchies Group Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Muller UK and Ireland Group LLP, Nestle SA, Noosa yoghurt, Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Ltd., Stonyfield Farm Inc., and The Coca Cola Co.

