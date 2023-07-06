Flavorful Grape Recipes to Take Summer Gatherings to the Next Level

MISSION, Kan., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Summertime celebrations with friends, family and neighbors are a perfect way to enjoy the sunshine, warm weather and camaraderie. To satisfy a hungry crowd, though, you'll need recipes fit for the occasion.

Honey-Lime Quinoa and Grape Salad

Turn to a versatile signature ingredient like Grapes from California, which can be used in dishes of all kinds from refreshing salads and entrees to flavorful condiments and sweet desserts. Grapes are crisp, juicy and sweet, making them a fantastic addition of flavor and texture for a wide range of recipes. Whether fresh, sauteed, roasted, grilled or even pickled, grapes make it easy to take meals to the next level.

For example, you can start the festivities with grapes as an easy, portable and healthy snack perfect for summer days or use them as a juicy addition to this all-in-one Honey-Lime Quinoa and Grape Salad that's ideal as a light appetizer or a meal all on its own. Follow it up (or pair it) with a summertime staple – hot dogs – given a sweet-tart twist from pickled grape relish that takes these Sweet and Tangy Pickled Grape Hot Dogs to new heights.

Dessert can't be much easier than Creamy Vegan Grape Ice Cream as a dairy-free alternative to traditional summer sweets. Oat coffee creamer and pureed grapes are all you need to create this delicious frozen treat. Simply freezing whole grapes also makes for an easy and healthy frozen dessert.

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus at least 1 hour chill time

Cook time: 22 minutes

Servings: 6 (1 1/3 cups per serving)

Lime Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons honey

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

freshly ground pepper, to taste

Salad:

1 1/2 cups quinoa

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cups halved Grapes from California

1/2 cup minced red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper

1 large firm, ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup chopped peanuts (optional)

To make lime vinaigrette: In medium bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, honey, sea salt and pepper, to taste.

To make salad: In fine mesh strainer, rinse quinoa; drain well. In medium saucepan, bring broth and quinoa to boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, 12 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand 10 minutes then fluff with fork and let cool. Transfer to large bowl.

Pour vinaigrette over quinoa; stir well to coat. Add grapes, onion, cilantro and jalapeno pepper; cover and chill at least 1 hour.

Lightly stir in avocado and transfer to decorative bowl. Sprinkle with nuts, if desired.

Notes: Salad may be prepared and refrigerated up to 2 days ahead without avocado and peanuts. Add avocado and peanuts just before serving.

Nutritional information per serving: 520 calories; 10 g protein; 52 g carbohydrates; 32 g fat (55% calories from fat); 4 1/2 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 490 mg sodium; 7 g fiber.

Sweet and Tangy Pickled Grape Dogs

Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 1 hour marinating time

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8 (1/4 cup relish per serving)

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/2 cup wine vinegar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 1/4 cups quartered or coarsely chopped Grapes from California (red, green, black or combination)

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

8 turkey or chicken hot dogs

8 hot dog buns, lightly toasted

Place mustard seeds, coriander seeds and black peppercorns in small resealable bag. Using meat mallet or rolling pin, crush seeds and peppercorns.

In small saucepan, stir vinegar, sugar, seeds and peppercorns; bring to boil. Remove from heat and stir to dissolve sugar; let cool. Stir in grapes and onion; set aside to cool and marinate 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Heat grill to medium heat.

Grill hot dogs 5 minutes, turning occasionally, or until charred and heated through.

Place hot dogs in buns. Using slotted spoon, top with pickled grapes.

Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories; 10 g protein; 39 g carbohydrates; 10 g fat (32% calories from fat); 2 g saturated fat (6% calories from saturated fat); 35 mg cholesterol; 630 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.

Creamy Vegan Grape Ice Cream

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Servings: 8 (1/2 cup per serving)

1 pound stemmed black Grapes from California

12 ounces vanilla oat coffee creamer, well chilled

12 ounces unsweetened oat coffee creamer, well chilled

In high-speed blender, puree grapes until smooth. Transfer to medium saucepan and bring to simmer. Reduce heat to low and cook 10-15 minutes, or until reduced to 1 cup. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.

Stir creamer into pureed grapes and pour into bowl of ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer's directions. Transfer to freezer-safe container; cover and freeze until firm.

Substitution: For lighter color, use 3/4 pound black grapes and 1/4 pound red.

Note: Make sure ice cream maker bowl is well chilled or frozen before making ice cream.

Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories; 0 g protein; 22 g carbohydrates; 6 g fat (39% calories from fat); 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 45 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.

