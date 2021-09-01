Flavors and Fragrances Market | Analyzing Growth in Diversified Chemicals Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the flavors and fragrances market to register a CAGR of over 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Flavors and Fragrances Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Flavors and Fragrances Market is segmented as below:
- Functionality
- Fragrances
- Flavors
- Product
- Formulated Flavors and Fragrances
- Aroma Chemicals
- Essential Oils
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Flavors and Fragrances Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the flavors and fragrances market in the diversified chemicals industry include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, McCormick and Company Inc., Sensient Technologies Corp., Solvay SA, Symrise AG, Takasago International Corp., and The MANE Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Flavors and Fragrances Market size
- Flavors and Fragrances Market trends
- Flavors and Fragrances Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the rising demand for personal care and food flavoring products and increase in disposable income is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the flavors and fragrances market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Flavors and Fragrances Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist flavors and fragrances market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the flavors and fragrances market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the flavors and fragrances market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flavors and fragrances market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Functionality
- Market segments
- Comparison by Functionality
- Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flavors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Functionality
Market Segmentation by Ingredients
- Market segments
- Comparison by Ingredients
- Formulated flavors and fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aroma chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Ingredients
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Firmenich SA
- Givaudan SA
- Kerry Group Plc
- McCormick and Company Inc.
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
- Solvay SA
- Symrise AG
- Takasago International Corp.
- The MANE Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
